BAFL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.88%)
BIPL 18.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.11%)
BOP 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.21%)
CNERGY 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
DFML 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
DGKC 54.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.41%)
FABL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.06%)
FCCL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
GGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
HBL 90.77 Increased By ▲ 5.67 (6.66%)
HUBC 84.92 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.28%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
KEL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
LOTCHEM 27.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.68%)
MLCF 31.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
OGDC 91.67 Increased By ▲ 4.87 (5.61%)
PAEL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIOC 90.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.79%)
PPL 72.73 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (4.05%)
PRL 16.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
SNGP 44.88 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.54%)
SSGC 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.04%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
TPLP 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.26%)
TRG 103.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.61%)
UNITY 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.51%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,792 Increased By 49.4 (1.04%)
BR30 16,854 Increased By 406.4 (2.47%)
KSE100 47,077 Increased By 394.5 (0.85%)
KSE30 16,809 Increased By 116.9 (0.7%)
Jul 29, 2023
New York cocoa steadies after scaling 12-year peaks

Reuters Published 29 Jul, 2023 05:28am

LONDON: New York cocoa futures on ICE steadied off recent 12-year peaks on Thursday but headed for gains of 4% this week as concerns over supplies persist.

COCOA

September New York cocoa rose 0.8% to $3,556 a metric ton at 1041 GMT, having clocked its highest since 2011 at $3,602/ton on Thursday.

Cocoa has been boosted of late by excess rains that have caused black pod disease outbreaks in top producer Ivory Coast, and worries the market is heading into a third successive deficit thanks to the El Nino weather phenomenon.

Dealers cited a stronger U.S. dollar as holding back cocoa’s gains, for now.

On the demand front, Mondelez raised its full-year growth forecasts for the second time this year, helped by robust demand for the Oreo maker’s snacks and chocolates despite several rounds of price increases.

Hershey raised its full-year adjusted profit forecast, bolstered by price increases for the firm’s chocolates and candy even as demand starts to falter.

