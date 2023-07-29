BAFL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.88%)
BIPL 18.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.11%)
BOP 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.21%)
CNERGY 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
DFML 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
DGKC 54.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.41%)
FABL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.06%)
FCCL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
GGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
HBL 90.77 Increased By ▲ 5.67 (6.66%)
HUBC 84.92 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.28%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
KEL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
LOTCHEM 27.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.68%)
MLCF 31.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
OGDC 91.67 Increased By ▲ 4.87 (5.61%)
PAEL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIOC 90.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.79%)
PPL 72.73 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (4.05%)
PRL 16.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
SNGP 44.88 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.54%)
SSGC 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.04%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
TPLP 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.26%)
TRG 103.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.61%)
UNITY 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.51%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,792 Increased By 49.4 (1.04%)
BR30 16,854 Increased By 406.4 (2.47%)
KSE100 47,077 Increased By 394.5 (0.85%)
KSE30 16,809 Increased By 116.9 (0.7%)
Japanese rubber futures hit lowest in nearly two years

Reuters Published 29 Jul, 2023 05:28am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures fell on Friday to their lowest in nearly two years, as the yen firmed on hopes that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) could tweak its ultra-loose monetary policy later in the day.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for January delivery was down 2.4 yen, or 1.2%, at 198.0 yen ($1.42) per kg, as of 0221 GMT.

The benchmark contract has sunk 1.8% for the week thus far, and tumbled 6.6% since its last weekly gain on June 9.

The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange (SHFE) for September delivery was down 20 yuan, or 0.2%, at 12,175 yuan ($1,697.98) per metric ton.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei average opened down 1.36%.

Core inflation in Japan’s capital slowed in July but remained well above the central bank’s 2% target, data showed, keeping pressure on policymakers to dial back ultra-loose monetary policy.

The yen strengthened as much as 0.55% to 138.72 per dollar before losing steam to trade at 139.37. The currency is up about 2% against the dollar this week.

A stronger yen makes assets dominated by the currency less affordable for overseas buyers.

Oil prices fell in early Asian trade as demand concerns weighed against strong economic data.

Lower oil prices incentivise manufacturers to shift to rival synthetic rubber, derived from oil, hindering the natural rubber market.

Still, supply concerns helped limit losses in Japanese rubber futures.

