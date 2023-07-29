BAFL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.88%)
BIPL 18.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.11%)
BOP 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.21%)
CNERGY 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
DFML 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
DGKC 54.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.41%)
FABL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.06%)
FCCL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
GGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
HBL 90.77 Increased By ▲ 5.67 (6.66%)
HUBC 84.92 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.28%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
KEL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
LOTCHEM 27.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.68%)
MLCF 31.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
OGDC 91.67 Increased By ▲ 4.87 (5.61%)
PAEL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIOC 90.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.79%)
PPL 72.73 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (4.05%)
PRL 16.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
SNGP 44.88 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.54%)
SSGC 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.04%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
TPLP 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.26%)
TRG 103.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.61%)
UNITY 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.51%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,792 Increased By 49.4 (1.04%)
BR30 16,854 Increased By 406.4 (2.47%)
KSE100 47,077 Increased By 394.5 (0.85%)
KSE30 16,809 Increased By 116.9 (0.7%)
Iron ore plummets on demand concerns, China steel output cuts

Reuters Published 29 Jul, 2023 05:28am

SINGAPORE: Iron ore futures extended declines on Friday with both benchmarks falling by more than 3% in early trade, dragged lower by steel output cuts and growing impatience on the lack of stimulus updates from China.

The most-traded September iron ore on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange fell 3.5% to 827.5 yuan ($115.65) per metric ton as of 0330 GMT.

On the Singapore Exchange, the benchmark September iron ore was down 3.1% at $106.35 a metric ton.

“Chinese blast furnaces have slashed capacity utilisationand operating rates at pace in response to a confluence of government-mandated restrictions and the imminent arrival of typhoon Doksuri on China’s southern coast,” said Atilla Widnell, managing director at Navigate Commodities in Singapore.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell. The most-active rebar contract dipped 0.4%, hot-rolled coil rose 0.5%, wire rod slid 0.1%, and stainless steel dropped 1.4%.

Industrial metals were also weighed down by strong US economic data which pushed the USD higher, analysts at ANZ said in a note.

“Iron ore’s rally over the last couple of months is looking increasingly brittle as hopes fade for the type of big-bang, infrastructure-heavy stimulus that China used to deploy,”

National Australia Bank said in a separate note.

China needs more effective implementation measures such as lower home mortgage rates and down payment ratios for first-time home buyers to help spur home purchases, state media quoted a Chinese official as saying.

Major iron ore miners saw falling profits this week. Vale SA posted a 78.2% year-on-year drop in its second-quarter net profit on Thursday, while Rio Tinto, slashed its interim dividend on Wednesday, reporting its lowest first-half underlying earnings in three years.

