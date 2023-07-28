BAFL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.88%)
BIPL 18.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.11%)
BOP 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.21%)
CNERGY 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
DFML 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
DGKC 54.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.41%)
FABL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.06%)
FCCL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
GGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
HBL 90.77 Increased By ▲ 5.67 (6.66%)
HUBC 84.92 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.28%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
KEL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
LOTCHEM 27.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.68%)
MLCF 31.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
OGDC 91.67 Increased By ▲ 4.87 (5.61%)
PAEL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIOC 90.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.79%)
PPL 72.73 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (4.05%)
PRL 16.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
SNGP 44.88 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.54%)
SSGC 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.04%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
TPLP 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.26%)
TRG 103.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.61%)
UNITY 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.51%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,792 Increased By 49.4 (1.04%)
BR30 16,854 Increased By 406.4 (2.47%)
KSE100 47,077 Increased By 394.5 (0.85%)
KSE30 16,809 Increased By 116.9 (0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US stocks rebound on better inflation data

AFP Published 28 Jul, 2023 07:22pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks rose early Friday, rebounding from the previous session’s losses following data that showed further moderation in US inflation.

About 10 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.5 percent at 35,459.14.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.8 percent to 4,574.16, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.4 percent to 14,243.89.

Wall Street rises on Meta boost, soft landing hopes

This came shortly after the Commerce Department released data showing that the Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of inflation, the personal consumption expenditures price index, rose 3.0 percent last month from June 2022.

The figure was down from a 3.8 percent rise in May, extending a downward trend.

The benchmark is still above the central bank’s two percent target over the longer run, “yet the Fed is bound to take some solace from the recognition that it continues to move in the right direction,” said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare.

Friday’s busy earnings calendar includes results from Procter & Gamble, which jumped 1.9 percent after reporting an 11 percent rise in profits to $3.4 billion – in results boosted by price hikes.

But Ford shares dropped 4.5 percent despite lifting its full-year profit forecast following strong second-quarter results.

The US auto giant said its electric vehicle losses would be greater than expected in 2023 as it pushed back EV production targets.

Wall Street US stocks

Comments

1000 characters

US stocks rebound on better inflation data

PM Shehbaz arrives in UAE to condole death of President Sheikh Mohamed’s brother

At least 8 killed, 12 injured as van carrying tourists plunges into ravine near Babusar top

Bangladesh opposition holds protests to demand resignation of PM

IMF to disburse $7.5bn to Argentina amid ‘challenging’ backdrop

Saudi summons Danish diplomat to protest desecration of Holy Quran

UAE market closes higher on rate pause optimism

Toyota’s global sales rise 5.1% to 4.9mn in first half of 2023

India-Pakistan tie among World Cup matches set to be rescheduled

G20 environment ministers race to reach climate consensus

Rs1.22trn uplift plans approved by outgoing govt

Read more stories