BAFL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.88%)
BIPL 18.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.11%)
BOP 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.21%)
CNERGY 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
DFML 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
DGKC 54.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.41%)
FABL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.06%)
FCCL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
GGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
HBL 90.77 Increased By ▲ 5.67 (6.66%)
HUBC 84.92 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.28%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
KEL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
LOTCHEM 27.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.68%)
MLCF 31.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
OGDC 91.67 Increased By ▲ 4.87 (5.61%)
PAEL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIOC 90.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.79%)
PPL 72.73 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (4.05%)
PRL 16.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
SNGP 44.88 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.54%)
SSGC 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.04%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
TPLP 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.26%)
TRG 103.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.61%)
UNITY 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.51%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,792 Increased By 49.4 (1.04%)
BR30 16,854 Increased By 406.4 (2.47%)
KSE100 47,077 Increased By 394.5 (0.85%)
KSE30 16,809 Increased By 116.9 (0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Yen advances after BOJ takes steps to make yield curve control flexible

Reuters Published 28 Jul, 2023 10:39am

SINGAPORE: The yen gained in volatile trading on Friday after the Bank of Japan maintained ultra-low interest rates but took steps to make its yield curve control policy more flexible.

Chopping and changing direction as traders digested the BOJ decision, the yen strengthened to as much as 138.50 per dollar before weakening to 141.20.

The Japanese currency was last at 139.14, up 0.25 against the dollar.

The BOJ’s two-day policy meeting ended on Friday with a decision to keep unchanged its short-term interest rate target at -0.1% and that for the 10-year government bond yield around 0%.

The BOJ also said it would offer to buy 10-year Japanese government bonds (JGB) at 1.0% in fixed-rate operations, instead of the previous rate of 0.5%.

“Effectively, markets will test the 1% cap and that can be bullish for the yen, while global liquidity conditions could be impacted as well as yen carry trades start to reverse,” Charu Chanana, market strategist at Saxo Markets, said.

Earlier this week, the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank hiked policy rates by 25 basis point, as expected.

However, the ECB raised the possibility of a pause in September as inflation pressures show tentative signs of easing and recession worries mount. “There is the possibility of a hike (next time). There is the possibility of a pause.

Yen pressured as traders wait on policy decisions

It’s a decisive maybe,“ ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Thursday in comments that sent the euro 1% lower on Thursday.

During Asian trade on Friday, the single currency eased 0.05% to $1.0967.

Meeting on Wednesday, the Fed left the door open to more rate hikes, though Fed Chair Jerome Powell gave few hints about the September meeting.

“Both central banks have retained a hawkish bias, but the Fed looks more likely to hike again while the data is telling us the ECB is probably done,” said Rodrigo Catril, senior currency strategist at National Australia Bank.

Data overnight underscored the challenge faced by the Fed, with the US economy growing faster than expected in the second quarter as labour market resilience underpinned consumer spending, while businesses boosted investment in equipment.

A separate report from the Labor Department showed initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell 7,000 to a seasonally adjusted 221,000 for the week ended July 22, the lowest level since February. Economists had forecast 235,000 claims.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar was up 0.05% at 101.73, having risen 0.66% overnight.

The Australian dollar 0.84% to $0.665, while the kiwi lost 0.50% to $0.615.

US dollar Japanese Yen

Comments

1000 characters

Yen advances after BOJ takes steps to make yield curve control flexible

Classified information disclosure: Senate passes bill proposing up to 5 years in jail

MPS on Monday: Analysts give mixed views on policy rate

Senate body approves ‘Imports and Exports (Control) Bill 2023’

Windfall profits of sectors/industries ‘Additional Tax’ applicable for last three tax years from TY23

Public, private firms alike: Reintroduced tax on bonus shares applicable

Tariff determination: Nepra backs ‘SOFR’ benchmark in place of Libor

Greenfield refinery project in Balochistan: 4 SOEs to join hands

PM ties prosperity to implementation of SIFC vision

Caretaker setup: PML-N, PPP yet to find common ground

Sales tax audit procedure redefined

Read more stories