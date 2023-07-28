BAFL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.88%)
BIPL 18.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.11%)
BOP 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.21%)
CNERGY 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
DFML 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
DGKC 54.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.41%)
FABL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.06%)
FCCL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
GGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
HBL 90.77 Increased By ▲ 5.67 (6.66%)
HUBC 84.92 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.28%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
KEL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
LOTCHEM 27.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.68%)
MLCF 31.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
OGDC 91.67 Increased By ▲ 4.87 (5.61%)
PAEL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIOC 90.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.79%)
PPL 72.73 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (4.05%)
PRL 16.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
SNGP 44.88 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.54%)
SSGC 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.04%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
TPLP 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.26%)
TRG 103.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.61%)
UNITY 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.51%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,792 Increased By 49.4 (1.04%)
BR30 16,854 Increased By 406.4 (2.47%)
KSE100 47,077 Increased By 394.5 (0.85%)
KSE30 16,809 Increased By 116.9 (0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Senate body approves ‘Imports and Exports (Control) Bill 2023’

Tahir Amin Published 28 Jul, 2023 03:02am

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Commerce, unanimously, approved, “The Imports and Exports (Control) (Amendment) Bill 2023” to address hardship cases, received from the business community and other quarters for one-time relaxation of import/export-related prohibitions and restrictions.

The meeting was held here on Thursday with Senator Zeeshan Khanzada in the chair.

At the outset, a comprehensive discussion took place regarding the Imports and Exports (Control) (Amendment) Bill, 2023. Ministry officials informed the committee that the powers to relax prohibition and restriction, however, imposed on import and or exports under the IPO/EPO, in cases of urgency or in the public interest, are vested in the federal government.

Senior officers of IR, Customs: Dar declines to share assets’ details

As such, all cases of relaxation, on one-time basis, have to be submitted to the Cabinet for consideration. To improve administrative efficiency and to secure the interest of trade and commerce of Pakistan, it is proposed that the said powers to grant one-time relaxation may be vested in the Federal Minister for Commerce.

As such, the Federal Minister/Minister-in-Charge shall be responsible for actions both to the Cabinet and the Parliament. The proposed amendments will enable to address hardship cases, received from the business community and other quarters for one-time relaxation of import/export-related prohibitions and restrictions. After due deliberations committee unanimously approved the amendments.

The committee was apprised of the steps taken to resolve the issue of imported vintage cars already parked idle at the dry port for clearance.

Officials informed that a summary will be forwarded in the coming days to the Cabinet for consideration to resolve the issue as one-time dispensation. The chairman committee directed that the ministry should consider providing a waiver to affected people in terms of damage caused to the vehicles due to this inordinate delay.

The committee received a comprehensive briefing regarding the proposed amendments in the “Trade Marks Ordinance, 2001.”

The Chairman Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan (IPO) informed that amendments have been proposed to comply with the Madrid Protocol, enabling provisions are incorporated into the Trademarks Ordinance, 2001 (TMO-200l). In addition, certain amendments in TMO, 2001 are also necessary to undertake international best practices of trademarks registration. To add enabling, provisions for electronic services and bringing it in consonance with the IPO Act, 2012. He further informed that the proposed amendments have been finalised in consultation with all the relevant stakeholders. The committee after thorough deliberations, unanimously, passed the amendments.

The committee meeting was attended by, Senator Fida Muhammad, Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, Senator Nuzhat Sadiq, Chairman IPO, and senior officials from the Ministry of Commerce.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

imports Exports Senate Standing Committee Imports and Exports (Control) Bill 2023

Comments

1000 characters

Senate body approves ‘Imports and Exports (Control) Bill 2023’

Classified information disclosure: Senate passes bill proposing up to 5 years in jail

MPS on Monday: Analysts give mixed views on policy rate

Windfall profits of sectors/industries ‘Additional Tax’ applicable for last three tax years from TY23

Public, private firms alike: Reintroduced tax on bonus shares applicable

Tariff determination: Nepra backs ‘SOFR’ benchmark in place of Libor

Greenfield refinery project in Balochistan: 4 SOEs to join hands

PM ties prosperity to implementation of SIFC vision

Caretaker setup: PML-N, PPP yet to find common ground

Sales tax audit procedure redefined

Read more stories