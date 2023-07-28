CCPO inspects sensitive areas

LAHORE: CCPO Lahore, Bilal Siddique Kamiana, visited the areas of Pandu Street, Islampura, and Northern Cantonment to inspect the security arrangements at Imambargahs, locations of majalis, and procession routes. During the visit, Bilal Siddique Kamiana directed the police officers to swiftly drain water from the procession routes due to the aftermath of rainfall, with the cooperation of district administration.

He also discussed security matters with security personnel and the organizers of Imambargahs. Later, the CCPO conducted a visit to Data Darbar, where he assessed security arrangements and received a briefing about the arrangements for the ritual of “Ghusl.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023