MPCL drills, tests another well in Daharki

Recorder Report Published 28 Jul, 2023 03:03am

KARACHI: Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) has successfully drilled and tested a second horizontal development well Mari 123H in Habib Rahi Limestone (HRL) Reservoir of Mari Gas Field in Daharki, Sindh.

According to material information sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Thursday, the well was drilled to a total measured depth of 1,846 meters with a horizontal section length of around 900 meters. After the acid stimulation job, the well was tested at a rate of around 20MMSCFD of gas at a flowing wellhead pressure of 318 psig.

The well has been put on production immediately after testing. The company is evaluating opportunities to drill additional horizontal wells to better manage the delivery pressure, while sustaining the current production rates from HRL Reservoir.

MPCL is the Operator of Mari Gas Field with 100 percent working interest.

