Jul 28, 2023
Markets

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 28 Jul, 2023

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 208,443 tonnes of cargo comprising 120,749 tonnes of import cargo and 87,694 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 120,749 comprised of 60,718 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 1,920 tonnes of Canola, 2,085 tonnes of Chickpeas & 56,026 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 87,694 comprised of 58,280 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 6,977 tonnes of Cements & 22,437 tonnes of Clinkers.

Nearly, 7276 containers comprising of 4010 containers import and 3266 containers export were handled on Thursday. The break-up of imported containers shows 607 of 20’s and 1115 of 40’s loaded while 04 of 20’s and 272 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 615 of 20’s and 465 of 40’s loaded containers while 250 of 20’s and 284 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 06 ships namely, Msc, Palatium III, Dae Won, Elbabe, Seamax Westport and Royal Jasmine arrived at Karachi Port Trust.

Around 03 ships, namely SLNC Magothy, Fatimah and Msc Palatium III have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 09 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, MSC Elaine, Southern Quokka, Al-Jassasiya and N-Orhan sailed out to sea on 27th July, while another ship ‘Oriole’ is expected to sail on the same day.

Cargo through put of 129,926tonnes, comprising 88,304 tones imports Cargo and 41,622 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,486 Containers (58 TEUs Imports and 2,428 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are nine ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, Navios Lapis, CMA CGM Butterfly, Star Pisces, Chemroad Echo and LPG FSM carrying Container, Coal, Chemicals and LPG are expected to take berths at Container Terminal, Bulk Terminal, Engro Terminal and Gas Terminal respectively on 27th July, while another containers ship RDO Fortune is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday, 28th July, 2023.

