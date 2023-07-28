KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (July 27, 2023).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
517,374,259 295,167,956 20,190,373,207 9,999,994,990
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,845,842,558 (1,598,431,926) 247,410,632
Local Individuals 18,333,065,635 (18,332,042,893) 1,022,742
Local Corporates 8,482,401,790 (8,730,835,165) (248,433,374)
