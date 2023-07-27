Ali Muhammad Khan released from Mardan jail

Former Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Muhammad Khan was released from Mardan jail on Thursday after a district and sessions court issued his release orders, Aaj News reported.

The PTI welcomed the former state minister’s release after 80 days of imprisonment in “bogus cases.”

“After spending 80 days in jail, facing 8 arrest and bogus cases, our Ali Muhammad Khan is finally out of jail!” the PTI tweeted.

Footage uploaded by the former ruling party on Twitter showed Ali Muhammad Khan, wearing a white shalwar kameez and black waistcoat, was welcomed by his supporters as he exited the jail.

As per reports, the PTI leader went home after his release.

It should be mentioned that the Peshawar High Court ordered the PTI leader’s release after approving his bail plea. The decision was given by a two-member bench comprising Justice Ijaz Anwar and Justice Fazal Subhan.

Justice Anwar had remarked that the Mardan deputy commissioner should appear before the court in the next hearing. He added that illegal work wouldn’t happen again if a deputy commissioner were “made an example of”.

The court ordered that the deputy commissioner should appear in person before the court on August 8 and adjourned the proceedings till the first week of next month.

In May, Ali Muhammad Khan was arrested in Islamabad under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance on the order of Islamabad’s deputy commissioner after several PTI leaders were arrested following the May 9 events. He was released on Islamabad High Court’s order but re-arrested on the order of Rawalpindi’s deputy commissioner under the same reason.

He was arrested again on the Peshawar deputy commissioner’s order under the MPO and then by the Mardan counterterrorism department of police in connection with the May 9 violence case.