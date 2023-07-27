BAFL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.88%)
BIPL 18.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.11%)
BOP 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.21%)
CNERGY 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
DFML 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
DGKC 54.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.41%)
FABL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.06%)
FCCL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
GGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
HBL 90.77 Increased By ▲ 5.67 (6.66%)
HUBC 84.92 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.28%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
KEL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
LOTCHEM 27.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.68%)
MLCF 31.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
OGDC 91.67 Increased By ▲ 4.87 (5.61%)
PAEL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIOC 90.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.79%)
PPL 72.73 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (4.05%)
PRL 16.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
SNGP 44.88 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.54%)
SSGC 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.04%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
TPLP 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.26%)
TRG 103.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.61%)
UNITY 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.51%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,792 Increased By 49.4 (1.04%)
BR30 16,854 Increased By 406.4 (2.47%)
KSE100 47,077 Increased By 394.5 (0.85%)
KSE30 16,809 Increased By 116.9 (0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets OGDC (Oil & Gas Development Company Limited) 91.67 Increased By ▲ 5.61% PPL (Pakistan Petroleum Limited) 72.73 Increased By ▲ 4.05% PSO (Pakistan State Oil Company Limited) 131.00 Increased By ▲ 5.14%

Pakistan oil companies sign MoU to collaborate with Saudi Aramco on $10bn refinery

  • Project will have significant foreign investment from energy giants through equity participation
APP Published July 27, 2023 Updated July 27, 2023 08:27pm

In a historic collaboration, leading Pakistani state-owned companies are set to join hands with Saudi Aramco for a $10-billion greenfield refinery project at Gwadar Port, state-run APP reported.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony took place at the head office of Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) on Thursday, a news release said.

Pakistani state-owned entities, Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), Pakistan State Oil (PSO), Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), and Government Holdings Private Limited (GHPL), will collaborate through a joint investment strategy.

The project will have significant foreign investment from world-class oil and gas giants through equity participation.

The project envisions setting up an integrated refinery petrochemical complex with a crude oil processing capacity of a minimum of 300,000 barrels per day (BPD) along with a petrochemical facility in Pakistan.

The integrated refinery petrochemical complex shall comprise of various components such as marine infrastructure, petrochemical complex, storage for crude oil and refines utilities, pipeline connectivity, etc.

Secretary Petroleum Captain Muhammad Mahmood (retired), in his opening remarks, shared salient aspects of the ‘Greenfield Refinery Policy’ and underscored the commitment of the Petroleum Division towards the development and growth of the petroleum sector.

Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik shared details of the project and its benefits to the national economy by way of economic growth, foreign exchange savings, energy security, employment opportunities, and social uplift.

Earlier, the Minister of State for Petroleum said that an investment of $10 billion in the refinery sector will come ‘very soon’ in Pakistan.

“Very soon, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will inaugurate a $10 billion investment, the details of which cannot be shared at the moment,” said Malik, while addressing a ceremony in March.

On Thursday, Pakistan’s E&P giants OGDCL and PSO also signed a MoU for cooperation/collaboration and joint investment strategy for setting up the greenfield refinery project in Balochistan under a consortium arrangement with foreign investors.

The development was shared by OGDCL in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday.

Saudi Aramco Pakistan State Oil (PSO) Musadak Malik greenfield refinery

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan oil companies sign MoU to collaborate with Saudi Aramco on $10bn refinery

PM Shehbaz vows to uplift Balochistan, inaugurates several development projects

Despite profit-booking: KSE-100 closes over 47,000, first time since Nov 2021

China’s EXIM Bank has rolled over $2.4bn loans, says Ishaq Dar

Back-to-back gains: rupee settles at 286.45 against US dollar

Senate passes Army Act amendment bill

ECB raises rates to 23-year high; keeps options open for September

Enforcement action: SBP imposes over Rs350mn in penalties on six banks

Ali Muhammad Khan released from Mardan jail

China slams ‘malicious hype’ over FM Qin Gang’s dismissal

Read more stories