BAFL 39.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.98%)
BIPL 18.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.48%)
BOP 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.45%)
CNERGY 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
DFML 12.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.22%)
DGKC 55.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.72%)
FABL 25.76 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.26%)
FCCL 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
FFL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
GGL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.15%)
HBL 89.80 Increased By ▲ 4.70 (5.52%)
HUBC 84.35 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (2.59%)
HUMNL 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.7%)
KEL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.75%)
LOTCHEM 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
MLCF 31.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.19%)
OGDC 92.30 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (6.34%)
PAEL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.06%)
PIBTL 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
PIOC 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.02%)
PPL 73.25 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (4.79%)
PRL 16.96 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.53%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.83%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.04%)
SSGC 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.87%)
TELE 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.48%)
TPLP 13.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.82%)
TRG 104.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.09%)
UNITY 27.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.2%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 4,788 Increased By 45.4 (0.96%)
BR30 16,824 Increased By 376.1 (2.29%)
KSE100 47,105 Increased By 422.8 (0.91%)
KSE30 16,814 Increased By 122.6 (0.73%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars draw support as global tightening nears an end

Reuters Published 27 Jul, 2023 11:20am

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars edged higher on Thursday as a well-flagged rise in US rates proved anticlimactic, though policy meetings in Europe and Japan still posed risks.

The Aussie added 0.2% to $0.6772, having seesawed between $0.6730 and $0.6793 overnight.

The kiwi dollar inched up to $0.6227, to test the top of the week’s $0.6158 to $0.6235 range.

With the Federal Reserve hike out of the way, markets are wagering it is done tightening and that will lessen pressure on other central banks to keep raising their rates.

The European Central Bank is also expected to hike later on Thursday, but again investors suspect that will be the last, while the Bank of Japan is seen keeping policy super-loose at its meeting on Friday. All of which has reinforced speculation the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will hold rates at 4.1% when it meets on Aug. 1.

A surprisingly soft reading on domestic inflation has already seen markets scale back the chance of a hike to around 25%, half what it was at the start of the week.

The expected peak for rates has fallen to 4.30%, from 4.45%. The data were enough for NAB to abandon both its call for a rate rise next week and an expected peak of 4.6%.

Australia, NZ dollars struggle with global growth concerns

“The inflation picture suggests the risk remains of some further tightening in Australia in the next few months but that at the same time we are close to the peak in interest rates,” said NAB economist Ivan Colhoun.

Economists at CBA are sticking with their call for one last quarter-point rise next week, though they believe it could go either way, while ANZ recently dropped their forecasted hikes and now see rates on an extended hold.

Analysts at Westpac had seen two more rate increases, and have yet to change that call.

Among other analysts, Nomura now expects no more hikes. JPMorgan, AMP, Capital Economics, Barclays and HSBC see one more move, while Goldman Sachs tips a top of 4.6%.

“We acknowledge material risk that the RBA remains on hold in August, but lean slightly towards another hike given still elevated underlying/services inflation, the stronger-than-expected labour market, and the rapidly reflating housing market,” Goldman economist Andrew Boak said.

Australian retail sales data due Friday is likely to support the dovish camp as forecasts favour a flat outcome for June, after a surprisingly upbeat 0.7% gain in May.

Australian and New Zealand dollars

Comments

1000 characters

Australia, NZ dollars draw support as global tightening nears an end

China’s EXIM Bank has rolled over $2.4bn loans, says Ishaq Dar

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Economy, engagement with global institutions: Caretaker setup given extra powers ahead of elections

Enforcement action: SBP imposes over Rs350mn in penalties on six banks

Israel troops kill Palestinian teen in occupied West Bank: ministry

Putin hosts African leaders in Russia after grain deal exit

Sri Lanka lose Madushka after Pakistan declare with 410 lead

FBR seeks amendment to Sec 2(37) of ST Act

Cabinet clears much-awaited bill: Up to $2m fine on violation of personal data provisions

Policy continuation, forex financing a must for growth

Read more stories