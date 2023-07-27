BAFL 39.96 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.81%)
BIPL 18.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
BOP 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.62%)
CNERGY 3.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
DFML 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.69%)
DGKC 55.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.54%)
FABL 25.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.67%)
FCCL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.24%)
FFL 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
GGL 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
HBL 88.70 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (4.23%)
HUBC 84.75 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (3.08%)
HUMNL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
KEL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.62%)
LOTCHEM 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1%)
MLCF 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.28%)
OGDC 88.81 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (2.32%)
PAEL 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
PIBTL 4.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
PIOC 92.49 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.6%)
PPL 70.76 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.23%)
PRL 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.9%)
SSGC 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.25%)
TELE 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TPLP 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
TRG 104.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.34%)
UNITY 27.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
BR100 4,794 Increased By 50.9 (1.07%)
BR30 16,758 Increased By 310.2 (1.89%)
KSE100 47,071 Increased By 388.9 (0.83%)
KSE30 16,776 Increased By 83.8 (0.5%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper rises on easing dollar as Fed’s rate-hike cycle seen ending

Reuters Published 27 Jul, 2023 10:34am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Copper prices rose on Thursday as a softer dollar made metals traded in the US currency cheaper for buyers using other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.7% at $8,679.50 per metric ton by 0315 GMT, while the most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange advanced 0.3% to 69,370 yuan ($9,727.95) per metric ton.

The dollar slipped as traders believed the US Federal Reserve has delivered what some expected to be its last rate hike for the year.

The price rally in metals is also fuelled by expectations of Chinese stimulus into the property sector, which consumes a vast amount of metals. However, the poor economic data in China, the world’s biggest metals consumer, and skepticism over how large and effective the Chinese support measure can be have kept a lid on the metals price rally.

China’s industrial profits extended this year’s double-digit pace of declines as waning demand took a toll on companies’ profit margins.

Demand for imported copper into China has been declining, implied by the Yangshan copper premium on Tuesday dropping to $34.50 per metric ton, the lowest since May 22.

Copper hits one-week high on Chinese property stimulus hopes

LME aluminium climbed 1% to $2,235.50 per metric ton, nickel increased 1.3% to $21,860, zinc advanced 1.8% to $2,519, lead edged up 0.3% at $2,158 and tin rose 1.9% to $29,550.

SHFE aluminium increased 0.8% to 18,495 yuan per metric ton, zinc advanced 1.4% to 20,855 yuan, tin climbed 2.9% to 240,350 yuan, while nickel fell 0.4% to 172,030 yuan and lead dipped 0.3% to 15,935 yuan.

Copper

Comments

1000 characters

Copper rises on easing dollar as Fed’s rate-hike cycle seen ending

PM calls for devising extensive export policy

Economy very much on track: PM

Policy continuation, forex financing a must for growth

Toshakhana case: SC rejects PTI chief’s plea to stay criminal proceedings

Investment Board Ordinance 2001: Cabinet approves draft amendment bill

Cabinet clears much-awaited bill: Up to $2m fine on violation of personal data provisions

FBR seeks amendment to Sec 2(37) of ST Act

Bilawal takes up issue of disruption of grain supply chain with Lavrov

Foreign investors: Repatriation of profit, dividend dives to 18-year low

Interbank, open market: Import of cash USD to help narrow rate differences: expert

Read more stories