BAFL 38.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
BIPL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
BOP 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.14%)
DFML 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.68%)
DGKC 54.77 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.68%)
FABL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FCCL 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
FFL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (6.54%)
GGL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
HBL 82.65 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (4.16%)
HUBC 81.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.38%)
HUMNL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
KEL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.63%)
MLCF 31.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
OGDC 85.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.59%)
PAEL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
PIOC 89.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.47%)
PPL 69.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
PRL 16.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.54%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.99%)
SSGC 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TELE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.27%)
TPLP 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.45%)
TRG 102.99 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.49%)
UNITY 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 4,675 Increased By 14.3 (0.31%)
BR30 16,233 Increased By 119.5 (0.74%)
KSE100 46,186 Increased By 131.7 (0.29%)
KSE30 16,498 Increased By 41.7 (0.25%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper hits one-week high on Chinese property stimulus hopes

Reuters Published 25 Jul, 2023 12:01pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Prices of most nonferrous metals rose on Tuesday as investors and traders bet on improving demand from top consumer China after leaders pledged support to its troubled property market.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange advanced 1% to $8,597.50 per metric ton by 06098 GMT, having hit a one-week high of $8,604 earlier in the session.

The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange climbed 0.9% to 68,970 yuan ($9,653.58) per metric ton.

The contract also hit its highest since July 17 earlier in the session at 69,080 yuan.

“There are more signs that the government will boost its property support… (Most) of the Chinese net worth is in their property, so this will support consumption,” said a metals trader.

Chinese top leaders pledged on Monday to ramp up policy support for the economy, with investors hoping for further easing in restrictions in the troubled property market, a sector that consumes a vast amount of metals.

Copper falls as China promises tortuous economic recovery

LME aluminium advanced 0.8% to $2,226.50 per metric ton, zinc increased 1.1% to $2,443, tin was up 0.6% at $28,760, while nickel fell 0.1% to $21,415 and lead was down 0.1% at $2,174.

SHFE aluminium rose 0.7% to 18,390 yuan per metric ton, zinc was up 1.8% at 20,430 yuan and tin climbed 0.8% to 234,200 yuan.

SHFE nickel climbed as much as 2% to 172,600 yuan per metric ton, a level unseen since May 9, and SHFE lead reached its highest since December 2022 of 16,210 yuan.

“(The price rally is) holding and stable with good volume.

It looks like a solid rebound,“ the trader said. China’s major state-owned banks were seen selling US dollars to buy yuan in early Asian trade to prop up the Chinese currency, three people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

A stronger yuan makes dollar-denominated metals more affordable for Chinese buyers.

Copper

Comments

1000 characters

Copper hits one-week high on Chinese property stimulus hopes

Intra-day update: rupee sees another fall against US dollar

Rs7.50 per unit hike in basic power tariff okayed by Nepra

Replacement of Guddu plant machinery: FIA to conduct probe into $32m payments to GE

Goods under brand name, trademark: Bulk supplies chargeable to GST: FBR

Russia plans to lower oil export discount to $20/bbl

FY23: POL products worth $1.182bn imported by Pakistan on deferred payment basis

Three Palestinians killed by Israel troops: Palestinian ministry

Rain halts Pakistan’s charge after 12-run lead

LNG supply: Framework agreement inked with Azerbaijan

Industrial consumers: PLL, SSGC may be allowed to auction off unutilized capacity of LNG

Read more stories