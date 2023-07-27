PARTLY FACETIOUS: Now politics is so boring

“It’s kinda boring these days.” “Get a life then?” “Politics used to be so entertaining and now it’s so boring. The Man Who Must Remain Nameless these days was daily making statements that were not boring to say the least…”

“He is still on social media on a daily basis.”

“I liked to see him on the big screen, then there was his nemesis Notification Maryam Nawaz (NMN) – she is quiet too these days…”

“It could be one of two things: another surgery or a shut up call from daddy again, cause she has enough venom to spew it out whether the Man Who Must Remain Nameless gives fresh material or not…”

“Fresh and our local politicians don’t go together! Besides boring lies in the eyes of the beholder…”

“That’s beauty, an Italian proverb is does your neighbour bore you? Lend him some money.”

“Now I see why government after government seeks to borrow money from friendly countries.”

“Don’t be facetious. One question: any decision on the caretaker prime minister?”

“Well notwithstanding the fact that The Samdhi, Ishaq Dar, compromised the last International Monetary Fund programme and was kept out of the loop in the current one…”

“Hey he is trusted to do Nawaz Sharif’s bidding.”

“Well of all the Nawalas that I know of, isn’t Dar the only one who put his then client, no relationship at the time, under the proverbial bus so to speak through his 42-page handwritten affidavit?”

“Ah but you forget it was the jangla bus which was acceptable to the Sharifs. Now had it been the green buses plying the streets of Karachi…”

“Don’t be facetious. Anyway a word of caution to Nawaz Sharif: any pressure from the establishment and the jangla bus may come into action.”

“Nawaz Sharif does not learn lessons as you know so put that in your pipe and smoke it away.”

“Well I guess the Danish proverb applies in his case: To tell the truth is dangerous; to listen to it is boring.”

“Indeed as we wait for the next cycle, same o same o as the old one, to begin.”

