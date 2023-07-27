BAFL 39.99 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.88%)
BIPL 18.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.16%)
BOP 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.62%)
CNERGY 3.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
DFML 13.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
DGKC 55.84 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.79%)
FABL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.59%)
FCCL 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.08%)
FFL 7.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
HBL 90.44 Increased By ▲ 5.34 (6.27%)
HUBC 84.35 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (2.59%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.75%)
LOTCHEM 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1%)
MLCF 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.12%)
OGDC 89.12 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (2.67%)
PAEL 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
PIBTL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.6%)
PIOC 92.40 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.5%)
PPL 71.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.86%)
PRL 16.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.9%)
SSGC 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.94%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
TRG 104.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.29%)
UNITY 27.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.44%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 4,804 Increased By 61.5 (1.3%)
BR30 16,794 Increased By 345.9 (2.1%)
KSE100 47,176 Increased By 493.6 (1.06%)
KSE30 16,830 Increased By 138.2 (0.83%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Now politics is so boring

Anjum Ibrahim Published July 27, 2023 Updated July 27, 2023 06:54am

“It’s kinda boring these days.” “Get a life then?” “Politics used to be so entertaining and now it’s so boring. The Man Who Must Remain Nameless these days was daily making statements that were not boring to say the least…”

“He is still on social media on a daily basis.”

“I liked to see him on the big screen, then there was his nemesis Notification Maryam Nawaz (NMN) – she is quiet too these days…”

“It could be one of two things: another surgery or a shut up call from daddy again, cause she has enough venom to spew it out whether the Man Who Must Remain Nameless gives fresh material or not…”

“Fresh and our local politicians don’t go together! Besides boring lies in the eyes of the beholder…”

“That’s beauty, an Italian proverb is does your neighbour bore you? Lend him some money.”

“Now I see why government after government seeks to borrow money from friendly countries.”

“Don’t be facetious. One question: any decision on the caretaker prime minister?”

“Well notwithstanding the fact that The Samdhi, Ishaq Dar, compromised the last International Monetary Fund programme and was kept out of the loop in the current one…”

“Hey he is trusted to do Nawaz Sharif’s bidding.”

“Well of all the Nawalas that I know of, isn’t Dar the only one who put his then client, no relationship at the time, under the proverbial bus so to speak through his 42-page handwritten affidavit?”

“Ah but you forget it was the jangla bus which was acceptable to the Sharifs. Now had it been the green buses plying the streets of Karachi…”

“Don’t be facetious. Anyway a word of caution to Nawaz Sharif: any pressure from the establishment and the jangla bus may come into action.”

“Nawaz Sharif does not learn lessons as you know so put that in your pipe and smoke it away.”

“Well I guess the Danish proverb applies in his case: To tell the truth is dangerous; to listen to it is boring.”

“Indeed as we wait for the next cycle, same o same o as the old one, to begin.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Nawaz Sharif Ishaq Dar PARTLY FACETIOUS Finance minister Ishaq Dar

Comments

1000 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Now politics is so boring

PM calls for devising extensive export policy

Economy very much on track: PM

Policy continuation, forex financing a must for growth

Toshakhana case: SC rejects PTI chief’s plea to stay criminal proceedings

Investment Board Ordinance 2001: Cabinet approves draft amendment bill

Cabinet clears much-awaited bill: Up to $2m fine on violation of personal data provisions

FBR seeks amendment to Sec 2(37) of ST Act

Bilawal takes up issue of disruption of grain supply chain with Lavrov

Foreign investors: Repatriation of profit, dividend dives to 18-year low

Interbank, open market: Import of cash USD to help narrow rate differences: expert

Read more stories