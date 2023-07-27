BAFL 39.99 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.88%)
PAC concerned over data leak scam

Recorder Report Published 27 Jul, 2023 06:26am

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Noor Alam Khan has shown serious concerns over the alleged recent data leak in Pakistan, stating that it is posing a threat to the country's survival.

He called for the authorities on Wednesday to show the leaked data to the judge overseeing the inquiry, as there have been attempts to obstruct the investigation.

Under the leadership of Noor Alam, the PAC convened to receive a briefing from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on the data leak case.

Chairman Noor Alam emphasized that the leaked data was not only stolen but also sold, putting every Pakistani's sensitive information at risk.

During the briefing, the FIA revealed that they encountered resistance from the officials of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) during the investigation, leading to the involvement of a high court officer.

Chairman Noor Alam has urged the chief justice to permit the judge overseeing the inquiry to examine the leaked data from NADRA officials' households.

He stressed that this is a matter of national security.

The chairman of the PAC further highlighted that Pakistan's judiciary ranks 128th in the world, and this data leak and the fake findings in the National T20 League (NTL) should be thoroughly investigated.

The PAC has directed an inquiry into the data leak and corruption within the NTL based on the fake findings.

