Violations of rules: Health ministry seeks explanation from DRAP

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of National Health Services and Regulations while taking serious notice of the violation of rules, regulations and standard operating procedures (SOPs) has sought an explanation from the chief executive officer (CEO) Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan (DRAP).

An official communiqué of which a copy is available with Business Recorder said, “The ministry has taken serious cognizance over reported and significant violations of rules, regulations, and SOPs as being gross violations, irregularities, misconduct, misuse of authority and conflict of interest on your part”.

The ministry has directed the DRAP chief to provide an explanation on the following matters: (i) Authority is being misused as CEO DRAP and modus operandi for disposal of a number of cases is lying pending for ulterior motives. (ii) The serious issue of utmost importance and possible exigency are found to be un-attended and awaiting decisions. That you have been found in manipulating and managing of Human Resources Management (HRM) of DRAP personnel (civil/ DRAP employees) and financial records at your wilful desire. (iii) That facts are being manipulated for attaining the promotion to higher grade in sheer violation of the civil servant rules. (iv) that you were being found engaged in a conflict of interest with ministry and financial rules thereof; (v) that multiple charges/ assignments were officiated simultaneously that created a conflict of interest. “You are hereby directed to explain your position to the above irregularities. In case failing to respond to the abovementioned matters, disciplinary action will be initiated under relevant rulers governing DRAP under the DRAP Act 2012.”

