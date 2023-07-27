KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (July 26, 2023).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
481,945,250 279,586,698 16,106,308,717 9,333,672,115
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,322,708,266 (1,217,817,051) 104,891,216
Local Individuals 15,839,723,536 (16,070,041,713) (230,318,176)
Local Corporates 7,745,568,516 (7,620,141,556) 125,426,961
