BAFL 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.86%)
BIPL 18.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.66%)
CNERGY 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
DFML 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.84%)
DGKC 55.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.52%)
FABL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.94%)
FCCL 12.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.75%)
FFL 7.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HBL 85.99 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.05%)
HUBC 82.70 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.58%)
HUMNL 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
KEL 2.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.87%)
LOTCHEM 27.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
MLCF 31.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
OGDC 88.60 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.07%)
PAEL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
PIBTL 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
PIOC 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.48%)
PPL 70.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.29%)
PRL 16.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.94%)
SNGP 44.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.5%)
SSGC 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
TELE 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 13.54 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
TRG 103.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.47%)
UNITY 27.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,763 Increased By 20.1 (0.42%)
BR30 16,537 Increased By 88.6 (0.54%)
KSE100 46,882 Increased By 199.1 (0.43%)
KSE30 16,698 Increased By 6.2 (0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)

Published 27 Jul, 2023 06:26am

KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (July 26, 2023).

===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume          Settlement            Traded                  Settlement
                         Volume               Value                       Value
===============================================================================
481,945,250           279,586,698        16,106,308,717           9,333,672,115
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars                     Gross              Gross                Net Buy
                                 Buy               (Sell)               /(Sell)
                                  Rs                 Rs                      Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor 
(Individual & Corporate)     1,322,708,266     (1,217,817,051)      104,891,216
Local Individuals           15,839,723,536    (16,070,041,713)    (230,318,176)
Local Corporates             7,745,568,516     (7,620,141,556)      125,426,961
===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

foreign investors NCCPL NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED

Comments

1000 characters

NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)

PM calls for devising extensive export policy

Economy very much on track: PM

Policy continuation, forex financing a must for growth

Toshakhana case: SC rejects PTI chief’s plea to stay criminal proceedings

Investment Board Ordinance 2001: Cabinet approves draft amendment bill

Cabinet clears much-awaited bill: Up to $2m fine on violation of personal data provisions

FBR seeks amendment to Sec 2(37) of ST Act

Bilawal takes up issue of disruption of grain supply chain with Lavrov

Foreign investors: Repatriation of profit, dividend dives to 18-year low

Interbank, open market: Import of cash USD to help narrow rate differences: expert

Read more stories