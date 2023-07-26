BAFL 39.51 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.62%)
BIPL 18.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.64%)
BOP 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
CNERGY 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
DFML 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
DGKC 55.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.57%)
FABL 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.4%)
FCCL 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.48%)
FFL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
GGL 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
HBL 84.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.6%)
HUBC 82.14 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.03%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
KEL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (7.98%)
LOTCHEM 27.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
MLCF 31.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.35%)
OGDC 86.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.42%)
PAEL 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PIBTL 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.33%)
PIOC 91.68 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.76%)
PPL 69.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.56%)
PRL 16.93 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.8%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.92%)
SNGP 44.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.2%)
SSGC 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.45%)
TRG 104.32 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.18%)
UNITY 27.65 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.84%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,743 Increased By 43.1 (0.92%)
BR30 16,448 Increased By 97.9 (0.6%)
KSE100 46,683 Increased By 265.2 (0.57%)
KSE30 16,692 Increased By 78.2 (0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Toronto stocks fall on weak commodity prices; focus on Fed rate decision

Reuters Published 26 Jul, 2023 08:51pm

Canada’s main stock index fell on Wednesday as a decline in commodity prices dragged energy and materials stocks, while investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of a widely expected interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

At 10:11 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 14.14 points, or 0.07%, at 20,537.39.

Energy sector dropped 0.7% as crude prices declined ahead of Fed decision and a possible increase in U.S. crude supplies.

Metal prices also slipped on fears of weak demand from top consumer China after the country did not outline any specific plans to back up its pledge of providing economic stimulus it announced on Monday.

Material stocks fell 0.6%.

The U.S. central bank is expected to raise interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point on Wednesday, pushing the borrowing cost to its highest since the global financial crisis.

“There is a bit of a lopsided risk as we go into the Fed meeting this afternoon that they may sound hawkish,” said Brian Madden, chief investment officer at First Avenue Investment Counsel.

Supporting the view, Michael Gregory, deputy chief economist at BMO Capital Markets, said in a note that “in the press conference, we expect Chair Powell will still sound more hawkish than dovish.”

Traders will also closely monitor Bank of Canada’s monetary policy deliberations held before it raised interest rates on July 12, due later in the day, for more clues on central bank’s interest rate path.

Information technology (IT) sector, lost 1.3% as shares of CGI Inc fell 3.9% after the Canadian-based IT company reported quarterly results.

IT stocks also mirrored weakness in their U.S. counterparts as investors assessed mixed earnings from Microsoft and Alphabet.

Canadian shares of Rogers Communications rose more than 3% after the company raised its annual forecasts for adjusted core earnings and free cash flow.

TSX Toronto Stock Exchange Canada’s main stock index Toronto Stock

Comments

1000 characters

Toronto stocks fall on weak commodity prices; focus on Fed rate decision

Ministry of Finance expects inflation ‘to ease out’ in July

Rupee ends 8-session losing streak, settles at 287.04 against US dollar

CPI reading likely to decrease in July: brokerage house

Reforms essential for economic growth, restructuring: PM Shehbaz

FM Bilawal discusses Black Sea Grain Initiative with Russian counterpart

Supreme Court dismisses Imran Khan’s latest plea in Toshakhana case

KSE-100 up 265 points, settles near 46,700

US Federal Reserve likely to lift interest rates to 22-year high

Rizwan Ata to succeed Syed Amir Ali as president, CEO of BankIslami

Jan-June 2023: HBL’s profit-before-tax rises by 50% to Rs 51.5bn

Read more stories