BAFL 39.51 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.62%)
BIPL 18.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.64%)
BOP 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
CNERGY 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
DFML 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
DGKC 55.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.57%)
FABL 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.4%)
FCCL 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.48%)
FFL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
GGL 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
HBL 84.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.6%)
HUBC 82.14 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.03%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
KEL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (7.98%)
LOTCHEM 27.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
MLCF 31.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.35%)
OGDC 86.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.42%)
PAEL 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PIBTL 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.33%)
PIOC 91.68 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.76%)
PPL 69.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.56%)
PRL 16.93 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.8%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.92%)
SNGP 44.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.2%)
SSGC 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.45%)
TRG 104.32 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.18%)
UNITY 27.65 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.84%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,743 Increased By 43.1 (0.92%)
BR30 16,448 Increased By 97.9 (0.6%)
KSE100 46,683 Increased By 265.2 (0.57%)
KSE30 16,692 Increased By 78.2 (0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf markets gain on corporate earnings

Reuters Published 26 Jul, 2023 07:39pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Wednesday largely on the back of corporate earnings, although the gains were limited ahead of the Federal Reserve meet.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index finished 0.2% higher in a choppy trade, with Al Rajhi Bank gaining 1.5%.

The Saudi stock market stabilized to a certain extent but remained on a positive trend overall, said Ahmed Negm, head of market research MENA at XS.com.

“While the main index could be impacted by the volatility in oil prices as well as the outcome of the Federal Reserve’s meeting, strong local fundamentals could help keep the market on a positive course.”

Oil prices slipped with investors cautious ahead of an expected Fed rate hike later in the day and a possible increase in U.S. crude supplies.

Dubai’s main share index advanced 0.6%, led by a 14.9% jump in Gulf Navigation.

Most Gulf markets gain on oil, corporate earnings

Mashreq Bank, which was flat, post trading hours reported quarterly net profit of 1.91 billion dirhams ($520.03 million), up from 796.4 million dirhams a year ago.

In Abu Dhabi, the index gained 0.4%.

National Marine Dredging closed 1.8% higher, after posting a sharp rise in second-quarter earnings.

The Qatari index climbed 2.2%, as most of its constituents were in the positive territory including Qatar International Islamic Bank, which was up 2.4%.

The sharia-compliant lender reported first-half net profit of 615.1 million riyals compared with 571.1 million riyals a year ago.

Elsewhere, Vodafone Qatar increased 1.1% following a rise in first-half earnings.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index dropped 0.5%.

Trading on the Egyptian stock market remained dim with limited performance and narrow volumes. The main index could be exposed to the downside if trading conditions do not improve, said Negm.

=======================================
 SAUDI ARABIA    rose 0.2% to 11,906
 ABU DHABI       up 0.4% to 9,766
 DUBAI           added 0.6% to 4,039
 QATAR           gained 2.2% to 10,765
 EGYPT           lost 0.5% to 17,396
 BAHRAIN         eased 0.2% to 1,985
 OMAN            down 0.3% to 4,767
 KUWAIT          was flat at 8,105
=======================================
Gulf stock markets Gulf bourses Gulf market

Comments

1000 characters

Most Gulf markets gain on corporate earnings

Ministry of Finance expects inflation ‘to ease out’ in July

Rupee ends 8-session losing streak, settles at 287.04 against US dollar

CPI reading likely to decrease in July: brokerage house

Reforms essential for economic growth, restructuring: PM Shehbaz

FM Bilawal discusses Black Sea Grain Initiative with Russian counterpart

Supreme Court dismisses Imran Khan’s latest plea in Toshakhana case

US Federal Reserve likely to lift interest rates to 22-year high

Rizwan Ata to succeed Syed Amir Ali as president, CEO of BankIslami

Jan-June 2023: HBL’s profit-before-tax rises by 50% to Rs 51.5bn

Russia and North Korea to strengthen defence cooperation

Read more stories