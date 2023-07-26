BAFL 39.64 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.96%)
BIPL 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
BOP 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
CNERGY 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
DFML 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
DGKC 55.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.09%)
FABL 25.44 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.76%)
FCCL 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.23%)
FFL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
GGL 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
HBL 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.39%)
HUBC 82.22 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.13%)
HUMNL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
KEL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (7.51%)
LOTCHEM 27.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.79%)
MLCF 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
OGDC 86.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.45%)
PAEL 11.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.86%)
PIOC 91.94 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.04%)
PPL 69.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.5%)
PRL 16.87 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.44%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.92%)
SNGP 44.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.32%)
SSGC 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.93%)
TELE 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TPLP 13.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
TRG 104.40 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.26%)
UNITY 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.44%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,743 Increased By 43.1 (0.92%)
BR30 16,448 Increased By 97.9 (0.6%)
KSE100 46,683 Increased By 265.2 (0.57%)
KSE30 16,692 Increased By 78.2 (0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

CPI reading likely to decrease in July: brokerage house

  • AHL says it expects inflation to clock in at 26.4%
BR Web Desk Published July 26, 2023 Updated July 26, 2023 01:53pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The headline inflation rate is expected to decline further in the first month of the new fiscal year (July) against 29.4% recorded in June, brokerage house Arif Habib Limited (AHL) said in a report on Wednesday.

“As FY24 commences, there is an anticipation of witnessing a decline in headline inflation on a YoY basis, marking a low point since December 2022’s CPI (Consumer Price Index) reading of 24.5% YoY.

“We expect inflation to clock in at 26.4% during July 2023 against 24.9% YoY recorded in same period last year and a decline from 29.4% YoY registered in the previous month,” said AHL.

However, the brokerage house projected monthly inflationary pressures to persist with an expected increase of 1.9% MoM.

“Notably, the recent power tariff hikes are likely to have a significant impact on the monthly inflation rate,” said the brokerage house.

“We have factored it into our inflation readings, which are expected to indicate a MoM jump of over 27%. If we exclude this MoM jump, the headline inflation would decrease to 25.2%YoY.

“Additionally, adjustments in the housing index, attributed specifically to the quarterly house rent, may further contribute to fluctuations in inflation on a monthly basis, with a projected increase of 4.9% MoM.

“Moreover, food prices are expected to exhibit an increase of approximately 1.9% MoM, which could potentially impact the overall inflationary trend.”

The report said that food items such as wheat, fresh vegetables and sugar are likely to be the primary contributors to this upward trend in food prices.

“Looking forward, the main risks to overall inflation are expected to be driven by high food and energy prices (gas tariff hike yet to be announced), potential impacts of budgetary measures, and the vulnerability of a weaker currency,” said the report.

Upcoming MPC

With inflation being a key metric for the Monetary Policy Committee meeting currently scheduled for July 31, all eyes are on the central bank if it increases or keeps on hold the key interest rate.

It is pertinent to mention that the meeting is scheduled a day before the inflation readings are announced.

Earlier, two brokerage houses formed a consensus, saying they believe the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is unlikely to revise the key policy rate.

“We expect the SBP to hold the policy rate at 22% in this meeting (on July 31),” said Arif Habib Limited (AHL) in a report on Wednesday.

However, some experts believe the SBP could also hike the key policy rate especially since the IMF has called for a continuation in monetary tightening if inflationary pressures persist.

Consumer Price Index CPI energy prices AHL inflation in Pakistan Pakistan inflation inflation reading food price inflation housing index

Comments

1000 characters
Tulukan Mairandi Jul 26, 2023 02:16pm
If all goes well. However there is a high likelyhood of more devastating floods and political uncertainty.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

CPI reading likely to decrease in July: brokerage house

Reforms essential for economic growth, restructuring: PM Shehbaz

Supreme Court dismisses Imran Khan’s latest plea in Toshakhana case

US Federal Reserve likely to lift interest rates to 22-year high

Rizwan Ata to succeed Syed Amir Ali as president, CEO of BankIslami

Jan-June 2023: HBL’s profit-before-tax rises by 50% to Rs 51.5bn

Russia and North Korea to strengthen defence cooperation

Shafique nears double ton as Pakistan’s lead crosses 200 in 2nd Test

Budgetary support: Govt borrows Rs500bn from banks in 2 weeks: SBP

Vegetable ghee/cooking oil: ECC allows export from EPZs, MBs, EOUs to Afghanistan

Read more stories