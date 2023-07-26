BAFL 39.64 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.96%)
BIPL 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
BOP 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
CNERGY 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
DFML 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
DGKC 55.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.09%)
FABL 25.44 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.76%)
FCCL 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.23%)
FFL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
GGL 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
HBL 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.39%)
HUBC 82.22 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.13%)
HUMNL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
KEL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (7.51%)
LOTCHEM 27.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.79%)
MLCF 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
OGDC 86.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.45%)
PAEL 11.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.86%)
PIOC 91.94 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.04%)
PPL 69.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.5%)
PRL 16.87 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.44%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.92%)
SNGP 44.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.32%)
SSGC 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.93%)
TELE 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TPLP 13.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
TRG 104.40 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.26%)
UNITY 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.44%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,743 Increased By 43.1 (0.92%)
BR30 16,448 Increased By 97.9 (0.6%)
KSE100 46,683 Increased By 265.2 (0.57%)
KSE30 16,692 Increased By 78.2 (0.47%)
Russia to extend export duty on sunflower oil, ministry says

Reuters Published 26 Jul, 2023 01:19pm

MOSCOW: Russia is set to extend its export duty on sunflower oil by one year in order to avoid shortages on the domestic market, the economy ministry told Reuters on Wednesday.

Russia and Ukraine are the world’s largest producers of sunflower oil, and export millions of tonnes to major buyers like India each year.

Moscow originally announced export quotas on the oil last March to ease pressure on domestic prices, but later replaced the quotas with duties.

The duty varies from month to month and is set by the agriculture ministry.

It will now continue for another year until Aug. 31, 2024.

Russia will also extend its export duty on sunflower seeds, currently set at a minimum of $320 per tonne, as well as on sunflower meal, which is used for animal feed.

Moscow will continue to ban the export of rapeseeds until at least Feb. 29, 2024.

