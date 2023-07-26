BAFL 38.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
Heavy rain in India’s capital raises new fears of flooding

Reuters Published 26 Jul, 2023 12:35pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

NEW DELHI: Heavy rain brought flooding to an area near New Delhi on Wednesday forcing some evacuations and schools closures as the region braced for more downpours two weeks after the Yamuna river burst its banks inundating parts of the capital.

Hundreds of vehicles were submerged in a commercial neighbourhood in Noida city, which adjoins southeast Delhi, after the Hindon river overflowed.

People living near its banks had to move to higher ground, television footage showed, and some neighbourhood schools were closed. “Intense spells” of rain fell on Delhi early on Wednesday, the weather department said, with 37 mm (1.46 inches) of rain in central parts and as much as 110 mm (4.33 inches) in eastern parts in the past 24 hours.

Moderate to heavy rain was expected in Delhi later on Wednesday, it said. The Yamuna river, which runs through the city, rose to a 45-year high following heavy rain in northern areas this month, flooding parts of the city and forcing the evacuation of thousands of people.

Flood waters reached the walls of the historic Red Fort and engulfed a memorial dedicated to Independence hero Mahatma Gandhi.

The river had risen close to the “danger level” in Delhi early on Wednesday, the Central Water Commission said.

