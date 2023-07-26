BAFL 38.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
BIPL 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
BOP 4.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
DGKC 55.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.19%)
FABL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
FCCL 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
FFL 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
GGL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.62%)
HBL 84.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.02%)
HUBC 81.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
KEL 2.26 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (6.1%)
LOTCHEM 27.93 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.65%)
MLCF 31.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.58%)
OGDC 87.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.22%)
PAEL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.95%)
PIBTL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.26%)
PIOC 91.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.29%)
PPL 70.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 16.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.94%)
SNGP 43.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
SSGC 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
TELE 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.23%)
TPLP 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.45%)
TRG 104.70 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.55%)
UNITY 27.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.29%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 4,723 Increased By 23.4 (0.5%)
BR30 16,377 Increased By 26.7 (0.16%)
KSE100 46,568 Increased By 150.8 (0.32%)
KSE30 16,641 Increased By 27.5 (0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India’s Tata Steel CEO says prices to ease in Q2

Reuters Published 26 Jul, 2023 10:51am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

NEW DELHI: India’s Tata Steel Ltd expects lower steel prices in the July-September quarter in India and Europe, aided by a fall in the prices of coking coal, a key raw material, its chief executive and managing director said on Tuesday.

“In India, the Q2 (July-September) realisation will be about 3,000-3,100 rupees per tonne ($36.65-$37.87) lower than Q1 (April-June),” T.V. Narendran told Reuters in an interview, adding that prices in Europe would be 38 pounds per tonne lower in July-September.

The company, backed by India’s Tata Group, sees Indian steel industry prices in line with prices globally and not impacted by aggressive imports, Narendran said.

China remained the second-biggest steel exporter to India in the April-June quarter, selling 0.4 million tonnes of the alloy, up 58% from the same period a year earlier.

Narendran said Chinese exports to India were “not yet a big threat.” However, economic performance in China and India would likely steer prices during October-December, he added.

On Monday, Tata Steel reported a staggering 92% slump in first-quarter profit, hurt by lower alloy prices and expenses related to a pension scheme in Britain.

The company has been in talks with the UK government to seek support for its transition to the so-called “green steel” - produced without the use of heavily polluting fossil fuels such as coal in the melting process - as some of its downstream assets are nearing the end of their cycle.

However, its troubled UK operations did not impact the overall business much, Narendran said.

“There is an urgency in our conversation with the (UK) government.

The government understands that,“ he added. The steelmaker is also in talks with its supplier BHP Group to explore decarbonisation projects, he said.

Tata Steel expects an overall improvement in its balance sheet during the rest of the year due to improved margins and cash flow, among others, Narendran added.

Tata Steel

Comments

1000 characters

India’s Tata Steel CEO says prices to ease in Q2

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Vegetable ghee/cooking oil: ECC allows export from EPZs, MBs, EOUs to Afghanistan

Supplies to unregistered persons: ‘Further Tax’ rate raised to 4pc

ECs can import dollars through cargo or security cos: SBP

US Federal Reserve likely to lift interest rates to 22-year high

Rizwan Ata to succeed Syed Amir Ali as president, CEO of BankIslami

Senior officers of IR, Customs: Dar declines to share assets’ details

15 months: financial impact of power theft estimated at Rs500bn

Protection of economic interests: Caretaker setup to be adequately empowered

Pakistan ranks 99th in Global Hunger Index

Read more stories