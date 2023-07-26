Cypher inquiry: FIA team questions IK for over 2 hours

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday appeared before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in connection with inquiry against him and others regarding alleged misuse and unauthorised retention of diplomatic cypher.

The FIA summoned Khan for recording a statement regarding cypher inquiry. The Joint Enquiry Team (JET) is conducting an enquiry following the direction of the federal cabinet regarding charges of prejudicing the national security and interest of the state by directly revealing, without proper authorisation, the classified information by the former prime minister Imran Khan, his political associates, and the secretary to the former prime minister through cypher telegram, its subsequent misuse, and unauthorised retention.

Khan appeared before the FIA investigation team headed by Director Rana Abdul Jabbar along with his legal team. The inquiry team questioned Khan for over two hours. The investigation team asked questions from Khan about the statement recorded by ex-principal secretary Azam Khan, sources said.

PTI senior vice president Shah Mahmood Qureshi and former PTI secretary general Asad Umar have already appeared before the FIA team regarding the matter.

