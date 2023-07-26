Capital police registers case against wife of civil judge

ISLAMABAD: The Capital police, on Tuesday, registered a case against the wife of Civil Judge Asim Hafeez for allegedly torturing her teenage maid.

The Islamabad police spokesman in a tweet in early hours on Tuesday said that a case had been registered on the complaint of the victim’s father. Police are making all-out efforts to arrest the accused, he said, adding that the case would be investigated on merit.

The law is equal for all, he said. Police said that Humak police registered the first information report (FIR), on the complaint of the victim’s father, Manga Khan under Sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

