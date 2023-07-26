Rising Islamophobia in West: Pakistan vows steadfast support to OIC

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, on Tuesday, spoke with Secretary General Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha over the telephone and assured Pakistan’s steadfast support against the rising Islamophobia in some Western countries.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, the telephone call was made against the backdrop of recurring incidents of the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden and other European countries.

Condemning the despicable acts, which were clear violations of international law, the foreign minister briefed the OIC secretary general about the resolution adopted by the Parliament of Pakistan in a joint sitting on 6 July 2023, and observance of “Youm-e-Taqaddus Quran” across Pakistan on 7th July 2023, reflecting the aspirations of the people of Pakistan to safeguard the sanctity of the Holy Quran.

The foreign minister appreciated the urgency with which the OIC was responding to these reprehensible acts, under the stewardship of the secretary-general.

He commended the OIC for holding an Open-ended Extraordinary Meeting of the OIC Executive Committee on July 2, 2023, in Jeddah, and issuance of comprehensive Communiqué after the meeting.

The foreign minister also welcomed the OIC decision for holding Emergency Ministerial Meeting on this issue and briefed the Secretary-General about his telephone calls with the foreign ministers of Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Türkiye in this regard. The foreign minister assured the secretary-general that Pakistan stood ready to actively participate in all OIC initiatives to arrest the reprehensible tide of Islamophobia.

