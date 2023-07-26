Zardari expresses concern over heavy rains

ISLAMABAD: President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari has expressed deep concern over the heavy rains in the entire country including Sindh, said a press release.

Zardari has directed all ministers belonging to the party to reach their constituencies. He further expressed the need for the local bodies’ chairmen, deputy chairmen, mayors, deputy mayors, and councillors to play their role in such a dire time.

Zardari extended condolences to the bereaved families of the victims in Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan who have lost their lives due to the devastating situation.

Due to the recent rains, there has been a huge loss of crops in Sindh. Zardari said that due to the rains, date, palm, and mango crops have been destroyed.

