BAFL 38.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.68%)
BIPL 18.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.48%)
BOP 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
CNERGY 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.53%)
DFML 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
DGKC 54.66 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.48%)
FABL 25.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
FCCL 12.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.05%)
GGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.89%)
HBL 85.43 Increased By ▲ 6.08 (7.66%)
HUBC 81.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
KEL 2.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
MLCF 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.26%)
OGDC 87.29 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.15%)
PAEL 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.17%)
PIBTL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
PIOC 90.57 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (2.34%)
PPL 70.54 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.99%)
PRL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SNGP 44.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.56%)
SSGC 9.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.51%)
TPLP 13.43 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
TRG 102.99 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.49%)
UNITY 27.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,700 Increased By 39.5 (0.85%)
BR30 16,350 Increased By 236.5 (1.47%)
KSE100 46,417 Increased By 362.5 (0.79%)
KSE30 16,614 Increased By 157.6 (0.96%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Inland Revenue Service Islamabad/Rawalpindi Region: Officers host farewell dinner in honour of FBR chairman

Press Release Published 26 Jul, 2023 06:17am

ISLAMABAD: Officers of Inland Revenue Service Islamabad/Rawalpindi Region hosted a farewell dinner in honour of Asim Ahmad, Chairman FBR. The ceremony was attended by Members of Board, Chief Commissioners of Islamabad/Rawalpindi field formations, Director Generals of Intelligence and Investigation IR and Customs, DG Internal audit, Commissioners and officers of Inland Revenue of Islamabad/Rawalpindi Region.

The speakers on the occasion paid huge tribute to Asim Ahmad on his illustrious and successful career. Senior Officers of the Board and field formations lauded the achievements of Asim Ahmad as Chairman FBR. His efforts and inspiring leadership during the most difficult economic circumstances are considered to be the hallmark of his long career. It was said that during his tenure as Chairman, FBR not only achieved its revenue targets in the challenging economic conditions but also improved many milestones achieved earlier. His efforts for the betterment of service and employees of FBR were duly acknowledged.

Asim Ahmad, Chairman FBR in his address lauded the extraordinary performance of the officers which resulted in the achievement of improved collection of revenues. He emphasised the role of FBR as an institution by stating that only a strong, motivated and resourceful FBR has the potential to bring the country out of its economic woes. Asim Ahmad shared his experiences with the officers of the FBR and advised the young officers to work with their full potential as they are the real assets of this country.

In the end, a souvenir was presented to the chairman FBR. The ceremony ended with a group photograph with the officers of IRS and Customs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

FBR Inland Revenue Asim Ahmad

Comments

1000 characters

Inland Revenue Service Islamabad/Rawalpindi Region: Officers host farewell dinner in honour of FBR chairman

Vegetable ghee/cooking oil: ECC allows export from EPZs, MBs, EOUs to Afghanistan

Supplies to unregistered persons: ‘Further Tax’ rate raised to 4pc

ECs can import dollars through cargo or security cos: SBP

15 months: financial impact of power theft estimated at Rs500bn

Protection of economic interests: Caretaker setup to be adequately empowered

Raja rejects Dar for caretaker PM

Proposed amendments to ECP bill finalized, joint session told

Senior officers of IR, Customs: Dar declines to share assets’ details

Pakistan ranks 99th in Global Hunger Index

Cypher inquiry: FIA team questions IK for over 2 hours

Read more stories