Inland Revenue Service Islamabad/Rawalpindi Region: Officers host farewell dinner in honour of FBR chairman

ISLAMABAD: Officers of Inland Revenue Service Islamabad/Rawalpindi Region hosted a farewell dinner in honour of Asim Ahmad, Chairman FBR. The ceremony was attended by Members of Board, Chief Commissioners of Islamabad/Rawalpindi field formations, Director Generals of Intelligence and Investigation IR and Customs, DG Internal audit, Commissioners and officers of Inland Revenue of Islamabad/Rawalpindi Region.

The speakers on the occasion paid huge tribute to Asim Ahmad on his illustrious and successful career. Senior Officers of the Board and field formations lauded the achievements of Asim Ahmad as Chairman FBR. His efforts and inspiring leadership during the most difficult economic circumstances are considered to be the hallmark of his long career. It was said that during his tenure as Chairman, FBR not only achieved its revenue targets in the challenging economic conditions but also improved many milestones achieved earlier. His efforts for the betterment of service and employees of FBR were duly acknowledged.

Asim Ahmad, Chairman FBR in his address lauded the extraordinary performance of the officers which resulted in the achievement of improved collection of revenues. He emphasised the role of FBR as an institution by stating that only a strong, motivated and resourceful FBR has the potential to bring the country out of its economic woes. Asim Ahmad shared his experiences with the officers of the FBR and advised the young officers to work with their full potential as they are the real assets of this country.

In the end, a souvenir was presented to the chairman FBR. The ceremony ended with a group photograph with the officers of IRS and Customs.

