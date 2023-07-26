Toshakhana case: IK summoned for recording statement

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Tuesday summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan for recording his statement in the Toshakhana case.

Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar, summoned the PTI chairman for recording a statement under section 342 CrPC after the completion of the cross-examination of two prosecution witnesses by the PTI chief’s counsel, Khawaja Haris.

During the hearing, Haris said the prosecution witness and district election commissioner Wiqas Malik was making a misstatement before the court that members of the National Assembly were bound to declare their whole assets till June 30.

The witness again said that as per his information members were bound to submit assets returns of whole assets to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Earlier, Haris asked the witness “do you know every year members submit assets return to the ECP before December 31.”

“Every member has to declare the assets he purchased and transferred in Form B,” the witness said.

Amjad Pervez, while objecting to the cross-examination of the defence counsel, said that how can the witness answer when he has not prepared the documents?

The judge remarked that the cross-examination of Toshakhana case will also be read in the higher courts. “If he allows everything to be asked then the cross-examination will prolong,” the judge said.

Haris replied that cross-examination would not be prolonged. The ECP counsel said “the defence counsel is asking questions about tax returns, and pages from yesterday.” The judge said “if there is nothing in the documents then it is not the responsibility of the witness.”

The PTI chief’s counsel said he was conducting a cross-examination of the witness on the basis of the documents provided by the complainant. The defence counsel further asked the witness that “have you collected evidence of three gifts obtained by the PTI chief from Toshakhana in 2019-20.”

The witness replied that the PTI chairman did not attach any evidence with Form B regarding the gifts he obtained from Toshakhana in 2019-20. Form B itself was evidence and he did not collect any evidence, he said.

“Your statement says that the PTI chairman took five valuable gifts in 2020-21, is there any documentary evidence?” Haris asked the witness.

Haris asked the witness in which record Form B is available.

The witness replied that Form B was a part of the complaint he filed. “Which five valuable gifts are mentioned in the 2020-21 documents?” Haris asked the witness.

“Carpet, jewellery, Rolex watch, cufflinks, rings, dinner set, bracelets, and some other gifts are mentioned in 2019-20 documents,” the witness said.

Haris asked the witness “whether the value of gifts was declared in the 2020-21 tax returns submitted by the accused?” The witness said that he did not remember. “Do you have a copy of the tax return of the accused?” Haris asked the witness. He would check whether a copy of the tax return was available or not, the witness said.

The witness further said that his complaint was not related to returns and it was related to Form B.

After the completion of the cross-examination of the first witness, Haris requested the court to fix the cross-examination of the second witness for today (Wednesday). However, the court rejected his request and summoned the second witness, Musaddiq Anwer, for cross-examination.

The witness said he himself verified the return of the PTI chairman. “When the members of the National Assembly provide the assets details then it is published,” he said, adding that “this is wrong to say that he is not the custodian of the returns.”

After the completion of the cross-examination of the witness, the court summoned the PTI chief for recording his statement under Section 342.

