DDWP approves 4 schemes worth Rs330m

Press Release Published 26 Jul, 2023 06:17am

FAISALABAD: The Divisional Development Working Party has approved 4 development schemes of public interest in the three district of division with the cost of 330 million. Commissioner Silwat Saeed chaired the meeting of the Divisional Development Working Party, in which a total of 14 schemes were discussed.

The Commissioner approved the implementation of 4 schemes of public welfare and regional need. Under the aegis of FDA Conditional approval was given for the scheme of carpet roads, PCC streets and water courses in different city councils of localities with cost of 100 million.

Under the arrangements of Highways, the repair and rehabilitation project of 4.08 km stretch of Sindhianwali road to Pirmahal of District Toba Tek Singh was approved at a cost of Rs 100 million while Under the Local Government and Community Development in District Toba Tek Singh, maintenance and repair of the track from railway gate 296 GB to bypass with funds of 60 million and the repair and rehabilitation of Peer court Chand Lalian road scheme of highways in Jhang district was approved at a cost of 70.50 million rupees.

Commissioner Faisalabad defers the 10 schemes till the next meeting due to non-receipt of PC1. She ordered the concerned departments to submit the PC-1 in one day and directed to start fast construction process on the approved development schemes. She said that maintain transparency at all costs and concerned officers will be present at the site to monitor the construction work.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar, DG FDA Asif Ch, Additional Commissioner Coordination Mussawar Khan Niazi and other concerned officers were present in the meeting.

