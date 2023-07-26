BAFL 38.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.68%)
BIPL 18.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.48%)
BOP 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
CNERGY 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.53%)
DFML 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
DGKC 54.66 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.48%)
FABL 25.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
FCCL 12.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.05%)
GGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.89%)
HBL 85.43 Increased By ▲ 6.08 (7.66%)
HUBC 81.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
KEL 2.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
MLCF 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.26%)
OGDC 87.29 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.15%)
PAEL 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.17%)
PIBTL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
PIOC 90.57 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (2.34%)
PPL 70.54 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.99%)
PRL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SNGP 44.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.56%)
SSGC 9.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.51%)
TPLP 13.43 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
TRG 102.99 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.49%)
UNITY 27.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,700 Increased By 39.5 (0.85%)
BR30 16,350 Increased By 236.5 (1.47%)
KSE100 46,417 Increased By 362.5 (0.79%)
KSE30 16,614 Increased By 157.6 (0.96%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

In every friendship there has to be some give and take

Published 26 Jul, 2023 06:17am

It has been widely speculated that the incumbent government is mulling ‘reforming’ the Elections Act 2017 with a view to empowering the caretaker setup to take important decisions like an elected government.

Moreover, the IMF requires the country, among other things, to strive towards attaining the benchmarks that the Fund has identified prior to the release of $1.2 billion tranche of $3 billion Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) without showing any complacency.

That is why perhaps the government is trying harder to have its own man as the caretaker prime minister to act as quasi elected prime minister ahead of the general election in the country.

And, finance minister Ishaq Dar appears to be the best man for this job, according to the PML-N perspective. However, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), a major coalition partner, has not acquiesced to the PML-N move. According to it, no names have been received or endorsed by the party for the caretaker setup so far.

Given the absence of any ‘legitimate’ or ‘potent’ Opposition, the PML-N stands a chance to achieve its goal, although Leader of Opposition in National Assembly has “rejected” Dar for premiership. However, PML-N will be required to successfully persuade the PPP.

But there has to be give and take on both sides. Needless to say, every successful negotiation involves some give-and-take. Both the parties have learnt enough how to give and take from their own failures and successes. By floating the name of Ishaq Dar for the office of caretaker prime minister the PML-N has initiated a process of compromise.

Ahmed Raza (Lahore)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

IMF PPP Ishaq Dar PMLN Elections Act 2017

Comments

1000 characters

In every friendship there has to be some give and take

Vegetable ghee/cooking oil: ECC allows export from EPZs, MBs, EOUs to Afghanistan

Supplies to unregistered persons: ‘Further Tax’ rate raised to 4pc

ECs can import dollars through cargo or security cos: SBP

15 months: financial impact of power theft estimated at Rs500bn

Protection of economic interests: Caretaker setup to be adequately empowered

Raja rejects Dar for caretaker PM

Proposed amendments to ECP bill finalized, joint session told

Senior officers of IR, Customs: Dar declines to share assets’ details

Pakistan ranks 99th in Global Hunger Index

Cypher inquiry: FIA team questions IK for over 2 hours

Read more stories