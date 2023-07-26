Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/ (Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Summit Bank Limited - - - - 15.08.2023 08.08.2023 to
12.00.P.M. 15.08.2023
EOGM
Exide Pakistan - - - - 15.08.2023 09.08.2023 to
Limited 11.00.A.M 15.08.2023
AGM
==========================================================================================================
