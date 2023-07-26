KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/ (Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Summit Bank Limited - - - - 15.08.2023 08.08.2023 to 12.00.P.M. 15.08.2023 EOGM Exide Pakistan - - - - 15.08.2023 09.08.2023 to Limited 11.00.A.M 15.08.2023 AGM ==========================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023