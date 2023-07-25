BAFL 38.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.68%)
BIPL 18.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.48%)
BOP 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
CNERGY 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.53%)
DFML 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
DGKC 54.66 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.48%)
FABL 25.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
FCCL 12.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.05%)
GGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.89%)
HBL 85.43 Increased By ▲ 6.08 (7.66%)
HUBC 81.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
KEL 2.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
MLCF 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.26%)
OGDC 87.29 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.15%)
PAEL 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.17%)
PIBTL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
PIOC 90.57 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (2.34%)
PPL 70.54 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.99%)
PRL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SNGP 44.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.56%)
SSGC 9.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.51%)
TPLP 13.43 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
TRG 102.99 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.49%)
UNITY 27.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,700 Increased By 39.5 (0.85%)
BR30 16,350 Increased By 236.5 (1.47%)
KSE100 46,417 Increased By 362.5 (0.79%)
KSE30 16,614 Increased By 157.6 (0.96%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China replaces foreign minister Qin with Wang Yi after weeks of speculation

Reuters Published July 25, 2023 Updated July 25, 2023 07:12pm
Wang, 69, retakes the role he held between 2018 and 2022. Photo: AFP
Wang, 69, retakes the role he held between 2018 and 2022. Photo: AFP

BEIJING: China removed Foreign Minister Qin Gang from his post on Tuesday after a one-month absence from public duties, replacing him with his predecessor Wang Yi, state media said, after weeks of speculation about what had happened to him.

Qin, 57, who only took up the job in December after a brief stint as envoy to the United States, had not been seen in public since June 25 when he met visiting diplomats in Beijing.

After he missed an international diplomatic summit in Indonesia, his ministry later said he was off work for unspecified health reasons, but the lack of detailed information fuelled a swirl of speculation.

Top Chinese diplomat proposes talks with Japan, South Korea

It also deepened suspicion about transparency and decision-making among the country’s cloistered leadership, analysts and diplomats said.

Wang, 69, who filled in for Qin during his absence, retakes the role he held between 2018 and 2022.

China’s foreign ministry did not respond to a request for comment about reasons behind the switch.

It comes amid a flurry of international engagements and frayed ties with rival superpower the United States, which Beijing has described as at their lowest point since the establishment of diplomatic relations.

The world’s two biggest economies are at odds over issues including Ukraine and Beijing’s close ties to Moscow, trade and technology disputes, and Taiwan, the democratic, self-ruled island which Beijing claims as its own.

China Wang Yi Qin Gang China's foreign minister

Comments

1000 characters

China replaces foreign minister Qin with Wang Yi after weeks of speculation

The fall continues: rupee settles at 288.52 against US dollar

Pakistan’s economic success top priority for US: Blinken

Policeman martyred in Khyber blast near mosque: officials

PM Shehbaz expects ‘positive results amid improved energy and agri production’

Contempt case: ECP defers Imran Khan’s indictment till Aug 2

KSE-100 up 0.79% as bullish momentum continues

‘Risk not worth it’: Pakistanis abandon hopes of reaching Europe after boat tragedies

Honda Atlas Cars’ profit-after-tax plunges 78% in April-June

Russia plans to lower oil export discount to $20/bbl

Read more stories