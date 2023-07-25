‘Actors are easy targets’: Kubra Khan opens up about mental health, worst performances

British-Pakistani actor Kubra Khan denounced the habit of trolling famous personalities, stressing also the importance of mental health during an appearance on ‘The Talk Talk Show’ this week.

“The online community will continue to make fun and insult people only to be sorry later. It’s funny how they have no regard for someone’s mental health,” said Khan who began her career with roles in Urdu television dramas and movies.

“It’s very important to stand up for myself. We are just easy targets.”

Earlier this year, Khan filed a defamation suit against a YouTuber for making remarks without providing proof. Khan was among several other celebrities and models who were named by the YouTuber.

“We are so focused on our art and craft that we are quite unconcerned with the political situation in the country.

“Because we are in the media, people feel like it’s okay so they speak about us in any which way they wish.

“It is absolutely not okay to attack my integrity or character in any way,” she added.

The actor revealed that it was only after a severe panic attack and a trip to the hospital that she realised she has to take legal action for this to stop for once and all.

Ayesha Omar opens up, highlights hypocrisy in Pakistan’s entertainment industry

Social issues

Speaking about the importance of portraying social issues adequately on-screen, Khan said that while the script is important, “what matters is how it is implemented”.

“Social issues are important. You don’t always have to make everything so dark. You can talk about serious taboo issues, without instilling an unnecessary level of fear in the audience.

“It’s important to teach the audience to have courage and to be able to face life.

“Dramas have to be relatable. We can speak about very big subjects in a very subtle manner. That’s where relatability comes in.

“‘Cake’ is one of my favourite movies, because it is so subtle.”

‘I have always lived like an Indian princess’: Bollywood icon Rekha in rare interview with Vogue Arabia

‘Worst performances’

Khan made her movie debut in 2014 with the comedy-thriller ‘Na Maloom Afraad’, appearing in ‘Welcome 2 Karachi’ and ‘London Nahi Jaunga’ later.

As she focused on her career, Khan singled out ‘Alif Allah Aur Insan’ and ‘Sang-e-Mah’ as what she termed her “worst performances”.

“I hated ‘Alif Allah Aur Insan’. I hated my character. I didn’t perform well in ‘Sang-e-Mah’ either. I couldn’t watch more than two scenes of the drama. I think I could have performed it so much better.”

Khan will next be seen in ‘Jannat Say Agay’, directed by Haseeb Hasan and written by Umera Ahmed, with Gohar Rasheed, Ramsha Khan and Talha Chahour.

The drama is all set to air at the end of August, next month.

Also read: