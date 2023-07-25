BAFL 38.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.68%)
BIPL 18.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.48%)
BOP 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
CNERGY 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.53%)
DFML 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
DGKC 54.66 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.48%)
FABL 25.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
FCCL 12.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.05%)
GGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.89%)
HBL 85.43 Increased By ▲ 6.08 (7.66%)
HUBC 81.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
KEL 2.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
MLCF 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.26%)
OGDC 87.29 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.15%)
PAEL 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.17%)
PIBTL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
PIOC 90.57 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (2.34%)
PPL 70.54 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.99%)
PRL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SNGP 44.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.56%)
SSGC 9.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.51%)
TPLP 13.43 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
TRG 102.99 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.49%)
UNITY 27.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,700 Increased By 39.5 (0.85%)
BR30 16,350 Increased By 236.5 (1.47%)
KSE100 46,417 Increased By 362.5 (0.79%)
KSE30 16,614 Increased By 157.6 (0.96%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

‘Actors are easy targets’: Kubra Khan opens up about mental health, worst performances

  • During appearance on TV show, British-Pakistani actor addresses trolling, standing up for oneself
BR Life & Style Published July 25, 2023 Updated July 25, 2023 06:04pm
Photo: Instagram @thekubism
Photo: Instagram @thekubism

British-Pakistani actor Kubra Khan denounced the habit of trolling famous personalities, stressing also the importance of mental health during an appearance on ‘The Talk Talk Show’ this week.

“The online community will continue to make fun and insult people only to be sorry later. It’s funny how they have no regard for someone’s mental health,” said Khan who began her career with roles in Urdu television dramas and movies.

“It’s very important to stand up for myself. We are just easy targets.”

Earlier this year, Khan filed a defamation suit against a YouTuber for making remarks without providing proof. Khan was among several other celebrities and models who were named by the YouTuber.

“We are so focused on our art and craft that we are quite unconcerned with the political situation in the country.

“Because we are in the media, people feel like it’s okay so they speak about us in any which way they wish.

“It is absolutely not okay to attack my integrity or character in any way,” she added.

The actor revealed that it was only after a severe panic attack and a trip to the hospital that she realised she has to take legal action for this to stop for once and all.

Ayesha Omar opens up, highlights hypocrisy in Pakistan’s entertainment industry

Social issues

Speaking about the importance of portraying social issues adequately on-screen, Khan said that while the script is important, “what matters is how it is implemented”.

“Social issues are important. You don’t always have to make everything so dark. You can talk about serious taboo issues, without instilling an unnecessary level of fear in the audience.

“It’s important to teach the audience to have courage and to be able to face life.

“Dramas have to be relatable. We can speak about very big subjects in a very subtle manner. That’s where relatability comes in.

“‘Cake’ is one of my favourite movies, because it is so subtle.”

‘I have always lived like an Indian princess’: Bollywood icon Rekha in rare interview with Vogue Arabia

‘Worst performances’

Khan made her movie debut in 2014 with the comedy-thriller ‘Na Maloom Afraad’, appearing in ‘Welcome 2 Karachi’ and ‘London Nahi Jaunga’ later.

As she focused on her career, Khan singled out ‘Alif Allah Aur Insan’ and ‘Sang-e-Mah’ as what she termed her “worst performances”.

“I hated ‘Alif Allah Aur Insan’. I hated my character. I didn’t perform well in ‘Sang-e-Mah’ either. I couldn’t watch more than two scenes of the drama. I think I could have performed it so much better.”

Khan will next be seen in ‘Jannat Say Agay’, directed by Haseeb Hasan and written by Umera Ahmed, with Gohar Rasheed, Ramsha Khan and Talha Chahour.

The drama is all set to air at the end of August, next month.

Also read:

Kubra Khan

Comments

1000 characters

‘Actors are easy targets’: Kubra Khan opens up about mental health, worst performances

The fall continues: rupee settles at 288.52 against US dollar

Pakistan’s economic success top priority for US: Blinken

Policeman martyred in Khyber blast near mosque: officials

PM Shehbaz expects ‘positive results amid improved energy and agri production’

Contempt case: ECP defers Imran Khan’s indictment till Aug 2

KSE-100 up 0.79% as bullish momentum continues

China replaces foreign minister Qin with Wang Yi after weeks of speculation

‘Risk not worth it’: Pakistanis abandon hopes of reaching Europe after boat tragedies

Honda Atlas Cars’ profit-after-tax plunges 78% in April-June

Russia plans to lower oil export discount to $20/bbl

Read more stories