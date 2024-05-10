AIRLINK 73.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.52%)
Print 2024-05-10

Sales tax fraud and fake invoices: Aurangzeb directs FBR to detect cases

Recorder Report Published May 10, 2024

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to detect cases of sales tax fraud and fake invoices, causing revenue loss to the tune of trillions.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb visited Federal Board of Revenue Headquarters today and held a meeting with Chairman FBR Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana and Members of the Board to discuss various tax related initiatives of the Revenue Division.

During the meeting, discussions were held on Tajir Dost Scheme, different Information Technology projects and issues pertaining to tax fraud and fake invoices.

Reducing risk of sales tax fraud: FBR places curbs on various activities, transactions

Regarding Tajir Dost Scheme, the Minister said that the Scheme envisions bringing small traders into the tax net and the Government is committed to make it successful in order to expand the tax base.

The Minister also called for devising an effective mechanism to unearth cases of tax fraud and fake invoices and ensure recovery of sales tax evaded through fraudulent ways.

Various other matters including revenue collection efforts and digitalization of FBR also came under discussion during the meeting.

Usman May 10, 2024 09:06am
If tiwana could do anything.it would have been done.He is incompetent.Hire young blood and digitalise economy.reduce cash transactions from economy.
