Actor Saboor Aly opens up about the importance of travelling alone, discovering new cities and cultures

Pakistani actor Saboor Aly recently appeared on a travel podcast ‘Footprints’, with hosts Hina Altaf and Syed Ali, to speak the importance of opening one’s mind through solo travel, her passion for exploring different cultures and people and the cities on her travel radar.

The younger sister of fellow actor Sajal Ali, Saboor began the conversation by discussing travelling as a child with her mom and sister.

“My sister Sajal and I are only a year apart… My mother, would find it challenging to travel with us both together. She would hand me over to an airhostess while Sajal would remain with her, as she was more stubborn and wouldn’t sit on anyone else’s lap.”

“Keeping this in mind, I am very keen to finish travelling alone at this stage in my life, before I start a family,’ she shared.

Saboor spoke about the importance of travel and how it can help open one’s mind and shape one’s perspective.

Speaking about her very first meaningful solo travel trip, she recalled a trip to the United States after having saved up for it.

“I had a whole list of things I wanted to do. Of them, I was very keen on getting a tattoo. But I still haven’t managed to get around to it.”

“I went to California and on the very first day I went to Disneyland and felt like a kid again.”

“While I was there I was amazed at the extent to which mankind has been able to push the boundaries and be able to construct structures and offer experiences that can make one feel such a way. I was truly blown away,” she exclaimed.

Speaking further about this solo trip she made, Saboor said: “I had such a long list of places to go and things to see. I wanted to visit San Diego, Laguna Beach, simply because I love the idea of a small, simple city.”

“I ended up visiting Las Vegas and San Francisco among others, and truly the experience of solo travel is really something unique. It’s so different from travelling with friends or family and the benefits of it are quite unalike anything else.”

Saboor said when travelling, she loves to wake up early and begin exploring. Eating desi food even when in a different country is also a must.

“I love walking and exploring and prefer to live close to city centers. I definitely have Italy on my mind and would love to explore that someday.”

“I love historical cities and visiting museums, while my husband loves to party. So these are some things we try to manage when planning travel together.”

“I also love Turkey, I can keep visiting it over and over and love the European vibe there . You learn so much from the people and their culture. Baku (Azerbaijan) is the same. Everything is so beautiful, and the people are stunning,” she shared.

“Of course I like trying new and different cuisines, but I just cannot do without desi food, I just don’t feel like I’ve eaten otherwise,” she shared.

“I think just like with everything else in life it is importance to have a desi tarka in it.”

“Whether its men or women, they have every right to explore their surroundings and the world. Its so important to take note of what the world is, what’s there for the taking and taking stock of where we are”, she concluded.

Saboor married actor Ali Ansari in January last year. She began her acting career in 2011 with ‘Mehmoodabad Ki Malkain’, making her film debut five years later with romantic-comedy ‘Actor in Law’. She has also appeared in ‘Mere Khudaya’, ‘Gul-o-Gulzar’ and ‘Parizaad’.