Qatari team lays focus on energy, mining and aviation: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Qatar have expressed their resolve to further deepen fraternal ties and enhance trade and investment cooperation in areas including energy, mining, and aviation.

The resolve was expressed during a meeting between visiting Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Qatari Minister of State for Foreign Affairs was accompanied by senior delegates from the Qatar Investment Authority, according to a statement of the Foreign Office.

It stated that the two sides reviewed Pakistan-Qatar bilateral relations and trade and investment ties with particular focus on cooperation in sectors including energy, mining and aviation.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional and global developments especially the dire situation in Gaza.

