SBP’s reserves up $1.114bn to $9.120bn

KARACHI: The total liquid foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $1.114 billion during the week ended May 3, 2024 to $ 9.120 billion after almost two years, mainly due to receipt of $1.1 billion from the IMF as final tranche under SBA programme.

According to the SBP data released on Thursday, the total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $14.458 billion as of 3 May 2024.

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $25mn, now stand at $8bn

Net foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5.338 billion during the week ended on May 03, 2024.

