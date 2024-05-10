AIRLINK 73.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.52%)
SBP’s reserves up $1.114bn to $9.120bn

Recorder Report Published May 10, 2024

KARACHI: The total liquid foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $1.114 billion during the week ended May 3, 2024 to $ 9.120 billion after almost two years, mainly due to receipt of $1.1 billion from the IMF as final tranche under SBA programme.

According to the SBP data released on Thursday, the total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $14.458 billion as of 3 May 2024.

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $25mn, now stand at $8bn

Net foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5.338 billion during the week ended on May 03, 2024.

Amran Arshad May 10, 2024 07:45am
Its all borrowed...devise a plan to have real Change like monetary policy shd b around 10%max as inflation has nothing to do with our economy as it s more a developed nation inflation and real estate shd b taxed but within market fundamentals
J De May 10, 2024 03:40pm
@Amran Arshad, It's a difficult scenario with raging inflation and interest payments of borrowed money across globe
