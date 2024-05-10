Renewable energy, IT sectors: Dar invites Swiss investment

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday invited Swiss companies to invest in Pakistan, particularly in the renewable energy and IT sectors.

Dar, who is also the deputy prime minister, was speaking to Ambassador of Switzerland Georg Steiner, who paid a courtesy call on him here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said that Dar told the Swiss envoy that Pakistan attaches high importance to its ties with Switzerland and the two sides have the potential to expand cooperation in trade and investment, climate, tourism and migration.

“He appreciated Swiss companies doing business in Pakistan and invited more Swiss companies to invest in Pakistan, particularly in the renewable energy and IT sectors,” it added.

Referring to the MoU on Disaster Management signed between the two countries last year, the foreign minister hoped that it would foster greater cooperation between the two sides, enabling them to utilise technology and expertise to address natural calamities in the future. It added that regional dynamics and multilateral issues were also discussed during the meeting.

According to the statement, Dar also appreciated Switzerland’s role in the multilateral arena as well as the country’s contributions to humanitarian and peace-building efforts.

“Pakistan and Switzerland have close relations marked by regular interactions. The Swiss foreign minister visited Pakistan last July and Bilateral Political Consultations were held in January this year,” the statement added.

