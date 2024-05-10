AIRLINK 73.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.52%)
Print Print 2024-05-10

Renewable energy, IT sectors: Dar invites Swiss investment

Recorder Report Published May 10, 2024

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday invited Swiss companies to invest in Pakistan, particularly in the renewable energy and IT sectors.

Dar, who is also the deputy prime minister, was speaking to Ambassador of Switzerland Georg Steiner, who paid a courtesy call on him here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said that Dar told the Swiss envoy that Pakistan attaches high importance to its ties with Switzerland and the two sides have the potential to expand cooperation in trade and investment, climate, tourism and migration.

Research shows how batteries, renewables can reshape power landscape

“He appreciated Swiss companies doing business in Pakistan and invited more Swiss companies to invest in Pakistan, particularly in the renewable energy and IT sectors,” it added.

Referring to the MoU on Disaster Management signed between the two countries last year, the foreign minister hoped that it would foster greater cooperation between the two sides, enabling them to utilise technology and expertise to address natural calamities in the future. It added that regional dynamics and multilateral issues were also discussed during the meeting.

According to the statement, Dar also appreciated Switzerland’s role in the multilateral arena as well as the country’s contributions to humanitarian and peace-building efforts.

“Pakistan and Switzerland have close relations marked by regular interactions. The Swiss foreign minister visited Pakistan last July and Bilateral Political Consultations were held in January this year,” the statement added.

Maqbool May 10, 2024 10:20am
one hand you want to Tax the citizens on Solar, and when you have 100% excess capacity already installed you want even more capacity payments to be made
Tariq Jamil May 10, 2024 02:57pm
Meanwhile, creating issues with your own people who have invested in solar energy, threatening them to tax on their installed capacity and reducing rates for repurchase.
