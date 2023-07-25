BAFL 38.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.57%)
Contempt case: ECP defers Imran Khan’s indictment till Aug 2

  • Former PM's counsel seeks more time to gather case record
BR Web Desk Published 25 Jul, 2023 02:48pm

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) deferred on Tuesday the indictment of former prime minister Imran Khan till August 2 in a case pertaining to contempt of the electoral body and the chief election commissioner (CEC), Aaj News reported.

A four-member bench, headed by member Nisar Durrani, heard the case during which the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman also appeared.

During the hearing, Imran’s counsel requested the ECP to defer the hearing as he needed more time to gather the case record.

The ECP then adjourned the hearing till August 2.

On Monday, the commission had directed the Islamabad Police to arrest Imran and present him before the electoral entity today (Tuesday) in connection with contempt proceedings against the ex-premier.

A letter to inspector general of police (IGP) Islamabad from ECP’s Director General (Law) Muhammad Arshad stated that Imran was required in the contempt of the commission’s proceedings initiated in terms of Section 10 of the Elections Act 2017.

‘‘The commission, in exercise of powers, vested in it under Section 4(2) of the Elections Act 2017, and other enabling provisions of act and rules, has issued non-bailable warrant of arrest of Mr. Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi. This warrant authorises and requires you to arrest the said Mr. Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi and bring him before the Election Commission of Pakistan on 25th day of July, 2023 at 10:00 am,’’ the letter read.

Last year, the ECP issued contempt notices against Imran for allegedly using inappropriate language against the chief election commissioner and the ECP.

