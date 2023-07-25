BAFL 38.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BIPL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
BOP 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
CNERGY 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.14%)
DFML 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.21%)
DGKC 54.77 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.68%)
FABL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FCCL 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
FFL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.69%)
GGL 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
HBL 82.85 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (4.41%)
HUBC 81.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.38%)
HUMNL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
KEL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.63%)
MLCF 31.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
OGDC 85.97 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.61%)
PAEL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
PIOC 89.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.47%)
PPL 69.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
PRL 16.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.99%)
SSGC 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TELE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.27%)
TPLP 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.45%)
TRG 102.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.25%)
UNITY 27.13 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 4,675 Increased By 14.3 (0.31%)
BR30 16,236 Increased By 122.8 (0.76%)
KSE100 46,179 Increased By 124 (0.27%)
KSE30 16,498 Increased By 42 (0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia shares rally after China pledges economic support steps

Reuters Published 25 Jul, 2023 11:03am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

SINGAPORE: Asian shares jumped on Tuesday as China’s pledge to step up policy support for its stuttering economy soothed sentiment and lifted beaten down Hong Kong and Chinese stocks, while the dollar eased ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting this week.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 1.2% higher and on course to snap a six-day losing streak.

Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.22%.

The Shanghai Composite Index was 1.55% higher, while Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index surged 3.4% after China’s top leaders pledged on Monday to step up policy support for the economy amid a tortuous post-COVID recovery, focusing on boosting domestic demand and signalling more stimulus steps.

Saxo Markets strategists said the meeting readout reflected a cautious approach to economic stimulus with limited commitments, pointing to explicit recognition of the challenges faced by the economy as a mildly bullish sign.

China’s property market remains a cause for concern among investors, with stocks and bonds in China’s real estate industry sliding to around eight-month lows on Monday amid fears of a cash crunch at two of the country’s biggest developers.

Asia shares brace for trio of rate meetings, China steps

China will adjust and optimise property policies in a timely manner, in response to “significant changes” in the supply and demand relationship in the property market, state news agency Xinhua said late on Monday.

Erin Xin, economist for Greater China at HSBC, said the readout could suggest further tweaking of property policies as well as a more supportive tone for the sector.

“We believe policymakers may remain cautious about financial risks, though they may provide further policy support to help stabilize the sector.” An index of mainland developers jumped 10.5% on Tuesday.

In the currency market, the offshore Chinese yuan strengthened 0.4% to 7.1573 per dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six major rivals, eased 0.108%, while the Japanese yen added 0.07% to 141.36 per dollar.

The euro was up 0.11% to $1.1074, having hit a two-week low of $1.1059 earlier in the session after a survey on Monday showed euro zone business activity shrank much more than expected in July, reigniting recession worries.

Markets anticipate the European Central Bank (ECB) to hike interest rates by 25 basis points on Thursday but what happens after that remains to be seen.

Over in the United States, business activity slowed to a five-month low in July, dragged down by decelerating service-sector growth, according to a closely watched survey on Monday.

The slowdown may be viewed positively at the Fed, which is keen to see activity cool to lower inflation.

The policymakers are widely expected to raise interest by 25 basis point on Wednesday, with investors and economists expecting that hike to be the last in the Fed’s current tightening cycle.

In the energy market, US crude rose 0.17% to $78.87 per barrel and Brent was at $82.84, up 0.12% on the day. Spot gold added 0.4% to $1,961.43 an ounce.

US wheat futures hit a five-month high on Tuesday, stretching gains following Russia’s attacks on Ukrainian ports and grain infrastructure that sparked concerns about long-term global supplies and food security.

asian stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Asia shares rally after China pledges economic support steps

Intra-day update: rupee sees another fall against US dollar

Rs7.50 per unit hike in basic power tariff okayed by Nepra

Replacement of Guddu plant machinery: FIA to conduct probe into $32m payments to GE

Goods under brand name, trademark: Bulk supplies chargeable to GST: FBR

Russia plans to lower oil export discount to $20/bbl

FY23: POL products worth $1.182bn imported by Pakistan on deferred payment basis

Three Palestinians killed by Israel troops: Palestinian ministry

Rain halts Pakistan’s charge after 12-run lead

LNG supply: Framework agreement inked with Azerbaijan

Industrial consumers: PLL, SSGC may be allowed to auction off unutilized capacity of LNG

Read more stories