BAFL 38.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
BIPL 18.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.8%)
BOP 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
CNERGY 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
DFML 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
DGKC 54.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.15%)
FABL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
FCCL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.75%)
GGL 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.98%)
HBL 80.25 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.13%)
HUBC 81.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
KEL 2.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
MLCF 30.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.19%)
OGDC 85.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.29%)
PAEL 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
PIOC 87.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.01%)
PPL 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.5%)
PRL 16.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 43.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.06%)
SSGC 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TELE 7.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 13.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.6%)
TRG 102.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,663 Increased By 3.2 (0.07%)
BR30 16,139 Increased By 25.7 (0.16%)
KSE100 46,137 Increased By 82 (0.18%)
KSE30 16,475 Increased By 18.7 (0.11%)
Indian rupee looks to build on momentum on positive Asian cues

Reuters Published 25 Jul, 2023 10:04am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee will be looking to rise further versus the US dollar on Tuesday, on back of rise in Asian currencies and positive risk mood.

Non-deliverable forwards indicate rupee will open little changed or slightly higher the dollar, having reached a three-week high of 81.8150 on Monday on equity inflows.

Offshore was indicating a quiet open, but USD/INR short positions will be counting on the favourable momentum to take pair below the next support of 81.75, a spot trader at a bank said.

“If RBI (Reserve Bank of India) keeps away, we see a decent chance of a breakdown.”

Asian currencies rose, with the offshore Chinese yuan leading the way while the dollar index inched lower to near 101.30. Investors await the result of the two-day US Federal Reserve meeting, due on Wednesday.

Ahead of the Fed decision, data indicated that the US economy was still growing as the third quarter began, but at a slower rate from the April-June period.

Indian rupee likely to fall to start off important week

S&P Global said its flash US Composite PMI index, which tracks manufacturing and service sectors, fell to a reading of 52 in July from 53.2 in June.

The reading showed a sixth straight month of growth, but restrained by softening conditions in the service sector.

The data reinforced expectations that the near-certain rate hike by the US central bank this week would be the last of the current cycle.

Attention is firmly fixed on the Fed meeting, ANZ said in a note.

The flash PMI data are consistent with the Fed pausing rate hikes after raising it by 25 basis points this week, it said.

