George Alagiah dies

LONDON: George Alagiah, the BBC newsreader recognisable to millions worldwide who reported on many of the most important global events in recent decades, died on Monday aged 67, his agent said.

“I am so terribly sorry to inform you that George Alagiah died peacefully today, surrounded by his family and loved ones,” Mary Greenham said in a statement.

He was first diagnosed with cancer in 2014, and the disease returned in 2018.

“George fought until the bitter end but sadly that battle ended earlier today,” said Greenham.