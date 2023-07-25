COAS, US CENTCOM chief discuss regional security

RAWALPINDI: Commander US Central Command (CENTCOM) General Michael Erik Kurilla has called on Chief of the Army Staff General Asim Munir and held in-depth talks at General Headquarters (GHQ).

According to a statement issued by the ISPR on Monday, the two leaders also discussed the security situation in the region, as well as, other related matters of mutual interest.

The statement of military’s media wing further said that during the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and defence cooperation were discussed.

Both the defence leaders reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations in all the fields. “The Pakistan-US military leadership agreed to promote bilateral cooperation in all fields,” the ISPR said.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s successes in fight against terrorism and Pakistan’s continued efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region. In March last, General Kurilla had told US Senate Armed Services Committee that Pakistan’s nuclear system is safe and America is satisfied with it.