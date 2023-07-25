Sasta Bazaars: CDA directed to expedite construction work

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary panel, on Monday, directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to expedite the construction work for Sasta Bazaars on five identified sites in Islamabad.

A sub-committee meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Interior took place here on Monday which was chaired by Senator Moula Bux Chandio.

The secretary Poverty Alleviation provided an update on the progress of the CDA’s Sasta Bazaars, which received a total of 1,590 applications for stalls.

The data from these applications was shared with the BISP for assessment, data revealed that 280 applicants were registered with the BISP, out of which, 24 were classified as very poor. Following the discussion, the secretary Poverty Alleviation recommended the immediate issuance of allotment letters to 180 applicants.

It was mutually agreed during the meeting that the first phase would involve handing over 180 allotment letters for stalls on Wednesday.

