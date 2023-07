LAHORE: The IInd phase of the second edition of the Engro Cricket Coaching Project under the PCB Pathway Cricket Programme will commence from Wednesday (July 26) in Lahore and Muridke.

The second phase of the cricket clinic will run concurrently in Lahore’s National Cricket Academy (NCA) and Muridke Country Club (MCC) from July 26 to August 10.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023