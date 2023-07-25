BAFL 38.45 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (8.31%)
BIPL 18.84 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.56%)
BOP 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
CNERGY 3.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.76%)
DFML 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-4.96%)
DGKC 54.51 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.85%)
FABL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.92%)
FCCL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
FFL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-6.9%)
GGL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.49%)
HBL 79.47 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.85%)
HUBC 81.20 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.94%)
HUMNL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.01%)
KEL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (5.91%)
LOTCHEM 27.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.36%)
MLCF 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.55%)
OGDC 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.81%)
PAEL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.69%)
PIBTL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.73%)
PIOC 88.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 69.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.65%)
PRL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.02%)
SNGP 44.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.05%)
SSGC 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.77%)
TELE 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.93%)
TPLP 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.26%)
TRG 102.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.11%)
UNITY 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.16%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.08%)
BR100 4,660 Increased By 20.1 (0.43%)
BR30 16,114 Increased By 13.1 (0.08%)
KSE100 46,055 Increased By 134.1 (0.29%)
KSE30 16,456 Increased By 60.1 (0.37%)
Jul 25, 2023
Copper up as focus moves to Fed

Reuters Published 25 Jul, 2023 06:20am

LONDON: Copper prices rose in London on Monday as the focus shifted to the Federal Reserve’s rate decision this week after top metals consumer China promised to address its tortuous post-COVID recovery.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.8% to $8,519.5 per metric ton by 1516 GMT, breaking above its 200-day moving average of $8,492. Copper, which I used in the power and construction sectors, declined 2.6% last week - its biggest weekly fall since mid-May - on China’s modest stimulus measures.

China will optimise property policies, expand domestic demand, speed up local special bond issuance as well as boost demand for autos, the top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party was quoted as saying by the state news agency.

Beijing did not roll out any specific policy measures.

“With micro fundamentals rather slack at the moment amid weak demand, this leaves the base metals markets still searching for catalysts to break subdued sentiment and solidify stronger demand expectations in the coming months,” JP Morgan analyst Gregory Shearer said.

LME aluminium was up 0.2% to $2,208.5 a metric ton, while tin added 0.4% to $28,620 and nickel jumped 2.8% to $21,345. Lead was up 1.6% at $2,173.5, after touching a one-month high of $2,177.

Zinc gained 1.9% to $2,417.5 after LME daily data showed large inventory cancellations in exchange-registered warehouses, slashing on-warrant stocks by 27 percent.

