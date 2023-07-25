KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 17.982 billion and the number of lots traded was 11,939. Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 8.073 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.374 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.194 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.752 billion), DJ (PKR 1.435 billion), Platinum (PKR 415.201 million), Japan Equity (PKR 251.687 million), Silver (PKR 225.739 million), Natural Gas (PKR 124.908 million), SP 500 (PKR 57.402 million), Brent (PKR 44.385 million) and Copper (PKR 31.739 million).

In Agricultural commodities, one lot of Cotton amounting to PKR 1.189 million was traded.

